Republic Business Credit Provides $1.5 Million Recourse Factoring Facility to Sustainable FoodTech Manufacturer

The food manufacturer sought to enter new and larger retail channels. However, with its accounts receivable file growing rapidly due to an influx of customers, the company had trouble paying its suppliers on time. Republic's $1.5 million recourse factoring facility provided a line of credit, which will increase the company's working capital and allow it to manage growth expectations.

Jason Carmona, Republic Executive Vice President, Western Regional Manager, helped facilitate the partnership.

"We are happy to support a company at the forefront of healthy and sustainable foods. Republic routinely partners with companies in the food and beverage industry, and it's gratifying to help a food manufacturer grow in this particular space serving clients who are seeking out healthy snack options," Carmona said.

Republic President Robert Meyers said the fast-growing company fills a niche in the food and snack business that Republic products are designed to serve.

"With the boost from Republic, the food and snack company can broaden its retail landscape. As more consumers turn to foods that are healthy and accessible, companies like this one find themselves facing increased demand — and sometimes lack the capital needed to meet that demand," he said.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

