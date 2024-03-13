Republic Business Credit Provides $8.0 Million Asset-Based Loan to Aftermarket Automotive Supplier

With Republic's help, we were able to refinance our bank line of credit and significantly increase our borrowing availability to help us scale the business. Post this

The automotive supplier's decision to choose Republic stemmed from prior experience with another portfolio company borrowing from Republic. Having observed Republic's successful financing of that company, the supplier trusted Republic to refinance its bank line of credit and support its growth.

Republic saw the value in the company's management team, strategic direction and private equity sponsor. After reviewing its strong adjusted EBITDA performance, Republic understood that this company had already recovered from the acquisition expenses but is set to thrive in 2024 with the right lending solution.

"Our established partnership with the company's sponsor, coupled with our track record of delivering timely, professional and dependable support, solidified our position as the ideal lender for the business," stated Republic COO Matthew Begley. "The management team's capabilities and the company's past achievements instilled confidence in our ability to forge a successful relationship."

Due to the company's unique business model, it carries more SKUs and inventory than some other businesses. However, due to strong gross profit margins and a well-run business, Republic was able to provide availability against the full value of that collateral with an $8 million asset-based loan.

"We continue to see demand to support growth-oriented opportunities across our sponsor driven ABL strategy," said Republic President Robert Meyers. "There is additional credit support and comfort working with sponsors, combined with mutual time and cost savings from reoccurring transactions with the same equity partners."

Ultimately, Republic increased borrowing availability by more than $3 million at closing and will further benefit the company during the low and high seasons.

"With Republic's help, we were able to refinance our bank line of credit and significantly increase our borrowing availability to help us scale the business," said the company's CEO. "We are grateful that our private equity sponsor had an existing relationship with Republic so we could quickly partner."

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

