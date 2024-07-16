Republic Business Credit Provides a $3 Million Factoring Facility to Fuel Rapid Growth of LA-based Apparel Manufacturer

We surpassed our spring orders by 150% and needed a partner who truly understood our industry. Post this

Republic swiftly responded with a $3,000,000 factoring facility, which was promptly increased to $4,000,000 within the first month as demand surpassed initial expectations. Republic's approach included the full approval of most customers and strategic funding support for non-approved accounts, ensuring seamless cash flow management for the manufacturer.

Republic Senior Vice President of Business Development in Los Angeles, Tae Chung, highlighted Republic's tailored solutions: "Republic's expertise in women's apparel enabled us to craft dynamic options that perfectly aligned with the client's needs. Once our strategy was set, we moved swiftly to finalize the agreement, and we are already enhancing our support for their future growth."

Republic specializes in providing factoring, asset based lending and e-commerce solutions to apparel and textile manufacturers nationwide. Republic Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Begley, expressed optimism about Republic's strong performance: "We've surpassed our 2024 sales targets ahead of schedule, marking a pivotal year of growth for Republic Business Credit. We look forward to forging new partnerships with companies experiencing similar growth trajectories."

