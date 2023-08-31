Republic Business Credit Provides Asset Based Line of Credit to Solar Company

We are grateful for Republic's managers who understand the unique financial circumstances of the solar industry. We are motivated to grow with the confidence their line of credit has provided us. Tweet this

Due to the rapid growth in the solar industry, the California solar provider sought a flexible partner to provide a line of credit in this high growth atmosphere. Republic was the answer, as it provided the company with a $6 million total credit facility within a few months.

Republic was introduced to the client by an investment bank that wanted to assist the company but could not accommodate its unique needs and rapid growth. This was the first financing facility the company sought and received, and the company's leadership team wanted a lender who understood their industry and ambitions.

Republic was able to provide expertise in both the solar industry and financing options that suited the company's goals. Jason Carmona, Executive Vice President, Western Regional Manager, at Republic has a strong background in underwriting and the solar industry, making him the ideal partner for the company.

"Our team was uniquely positioned to help this company," Carmona said. "Having previous experience with an employer that understood solar industry finances, I understood what this company needed. Because we offer tailored solutions, we were able to step in and provide different layers of support."

"We are grateful for Republic's managers who understand the unique financial circumstances of the solar industry," said the California company's CEO. "We are motivated to grow with the confidence their line of credit has provided us."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, ledgered lines of credit, traditional factoring, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

Media Contact

Emma Amorose, Respublica Group, 412.807.9236, [email protected], republicbc.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Republic Business Credit