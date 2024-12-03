Republic Business Credit Provides Factoring Facility to New York Apparel Importer

We strive to find solutions that help companies not only maintain, but significantly strengthen their already outstanding customer relationships. Post this

"Republic has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing apparel companies," stated William Kemp, SVP for Republic. "We are pleased to apply our expertise to find a financing solution that meets their unique needs."

The apparel manufacturer has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality apparel to major retailers across the United States. The company has seen high rates of success by providing longer payment terms to its customers. This supports the manufacturer's growth, while reinforcing its positive relationships with its vendors.

"At Republic, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive success," stated Matthew Begley, Chief Operating Officer of Republic. "We strive to find solutions that help companies not only maintain but significantly strengthen their already outstanding customer relationships. We are excited to see where this partnership leads in the future."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

