Republic Business Credit Provides Factoring Facility to New York Apparel Importer

Company sought to limit financial risk and obtain additional working capital to support Spring orders
NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A New York-based apparel company has partnered with Republic Business Credit to secure a non-recourse factoring solution, allowing the company to extend payment terms to its customers without assuming additional financial risk. This partnership will enable the company to meet recent, growing demand for its products and solidify customer relationships to support long-term growth potential.
Republic was able to leverage an efficient approval process due to its deep understanding of the apparel industry. The factoring facility will provide the company with immediate access to working capital, enabling its leaders to focus on core operations and driving further growth.
"Republic has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing apparel companies," stated William Kemp, SVP for Republic. "We are pleased to apply our expertise to find a financing solution that meets their unique needs."
The apparel manufacturer has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality apparel to major retailers across the United States. The company has seen high rates of success by providing longer payment terms to its customers. This supports the manufacturer's growth, while reinforcing its positive relationships with its vendors.
"At Republic, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive success," stated Matthew Begley, Chief Operating Officer of Republic. "We strive to find solutions that help companies not only maintain but significantly strengthen their already outstanding customer relationships. We are excited to see where this partnership leads in the future."
About Republic Business Credit
Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.
