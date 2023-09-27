Republic Business Credit Provides Illinois-based Independent Children's Book Publisher with $1,000,000 Recourse Facility

This facility will help us fill crucial gaps in cashflow to not only stabilize payment cycles, but also reach goals we are confident we can achieve with this funding. Tweet this

"We are grateful to have Republic's financial support for the seasonal liquidity needs in our industry," said, its CEO. "This facility will help us fill crucial gaps in cashflow to not only stabilize payment cycles, but also reach goals we are confident we can achieve with this funding."

While the company was historically profitable, it began facing industry-wide difficulties that led to a decline in revenue. To compensate for the unexpected shift in profitability, the company successfully sold one of its business lines. However, after the sale, its previous bank was no longer willing to support the company.

The company was still required to make significant, semi-annual royalty payments, even with payments coming in slowly from key customers. The company had utilized the expertise of certified turnaround and restructuring consultant, KFK Advisors, to develop its turnaround and restructuring plan. KFK's managing partner and established turnaround professional, Kevin Kelly, referred the company to Republic.

Republic's funding provided the liquidity solution for the royalty payments, in addition to working capital funding for the company as they are paid up to 120 days after sale by select customers. Republic also provided an 85% advance rate. This funding solution ultimately allows the company to focus on its business and will support its turnaround plan in 2023 and 2024.

"We are confident our recourse factoring facility will help this business by providing liquidity to manage their operations," said Republic's SVP, William Kemp. "We are happy to help an independently-operated business in the Midwest that provides important educational materials to so many key age groups."

"Turnaround consultants, Kevin in particular, allow us to partner with companies that we might not otherwise be able to support," said Robert Meyers, Republic's President. He added, "Kevin Kelly is a great advocate for his clients, understands their businesses and tends to help across their various financial, accounting, operational and people development needs."

Republic Business Credit is a proud sponsor of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), and partners with turnaround consultants to serve businesses experiencing recoverable distress. Republic's President, Robert Meyers, was the President of the TMA's Chicago/Midwest Chapter in 2019 and William Kemp has been a board member and volunteer for more than ten years in both the Houston and Midwest Chapters of the TMA.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, ledgered lines of credit, traditional factoring, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

