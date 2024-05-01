Republic Business Credit Welcomes Brian Resutek as SVP, Southeast Regional Manager, Atlanta

Brian is a known and well-respected professional in the Southeast region, and he is another reflection of our strategy to build a business that includes the best and brightest people throughout our key markets. Post this

"When we identify a candidate with the talent and experience of someone like Brian, we work hard to recruit them to our growing team," Republic CEO Stewart Chesters said. "Brian not only expands our Southeast partnership with Renasant Bank, but he also enables us to support more manufacturers and distributors across one of the fastest growing economic regions."

Resutek most recently worked both as an account executive and business development officer for one of the largest privately held factor and finance companies in the U.S. He oversaw client and account management, new business development and both factoring and asset-based loan opportunities. He also spent nearly a decade at Branch Banking & Trust, or "BB&T," in the bank's commercial finance sector.

"I truly enjoy the challenge of growing, partnering and collaborating across the Southeast for Republic and Renasant Bank. I have been following Republic Business Credit's growth and success for some time, and the opportunity to help build their Southeast presence was something I couldn't pass up," Resutek said.

Resutek earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. He also served as head manager under legendary football coach Lloyd Carr, overseeing 15 student managers. He earned an MBA from University of Georgia's Terry School of Business and completed Harvard University's 18-month business analytics program in 2020.

In his new role, Resutek will assess and build new client relationships, working closely with Republic President Robert Meyers.

"Republic is fortunate to have Brian joining with his level of experience, and our team will be better as a result," Meyers said. "Brian is a known and well-respected professional in the Southeast region, and he is another reflection of our strategy to build a business that includes the best and brightest people throughout our key markets."

When he's not working on new business or growing relationships with clients, Resutek competes in ultramarathons and other endurance-related challenges along with spending time with his family. Additionally, he volunteers for the local YMCA, where he is a board member, as well as other local nonprofits.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

