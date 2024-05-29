Republic Launches Internal Field Examination Group, Hiring Tuyet-Van Nguyen as SVP, Head of Field Examination & Governance

Van's experience across all platforms of asset-based lending and her in-depth field examination expertise make her the perfect candidate to create and expand a field examination group here. Post this

Additionally, Nguyen will lead on all governance activity related to Republic's policies, as well as regulatory compliance related to the parent company, Renasant Bank, and other activities required by the CEO and management committee. She will work closely with Republic's third-party field examination firms as well as eventually hire additional field examiners to maintain schedules across all current clients and various risk statuses. Nguyen will also monitor legal and regulatory developments.

"I am looking forward to bringing my skill set to Republic, which fosters an entrepreneurial spirit throughout the company. The opportunity to build and lead a team within Republic's more intimate work atmosphere is particularly appealing to me. Republic's reputation for trustworthiness, professionalism, in-depth industry knowledge and a supportive environment solidifies my belief in them and the culture they are fostering."

Nguyen, a Loyola University of New Orleans graduate, joins Republic following a decade-plus career at a national bank. She most recently served as director of asset-based lending and has a proven track record in overseeing and identifying potential risk in various business lines by fostering partnerships across the entire process from front end to the back end. She oversaw a team of more than 15 examiners and will leverage that managerial expertise in her new role.

Nguyen reports directly to Republic CEO Stewart Chesters.

"Van's experience across all platforms of asset-based lending and her in-depth field examination expertise make her the perfect candidate to create and expand a field examination group here," Chesters said. "We're grateful to have her on board as we forge new partnerships and grow our business and our team across the U.S."

"With the addition of senior leaders such as Van, Republic continues to demonstrate our strength in the secured finance industry and our commitment to hiring and recruiting top talent," Republic President Robert Meyers said. "In the first six months of 2024, our team has grown over 20%, which is a remarkable milestone for a firm that began as a small, local startup."

In her leisure hours, Nguyen dedicates her time to co-administering and managing an extensive international all-female Facebook community called Host A Sister. With a membership exceeding 600,000 women, the group's mission is to provide assistance and support during times of need.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

Media Contact

Emma Amorose, Republic Business Credit, 412.807.9236, [email protected], republicbc.com

