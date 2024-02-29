Reputation Resolutions Named #29 Fastest-Growing Company in Colorado by Inc. Magazine

Reputation Resolutions is proud to be named among the fastest-growing companies in Colorado & the Rocky Mountain Region by Inc. Magazine.

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reputation Resolutions has been named the #29 fastest-growing company in Colorado and #54 in the Rocky Mountain region (CO, UT, ID, MT, NV, WY) by Inc. Magazine. The Inc. Regionals list, which stems from the renowned Inc. 5000, honors the fastest-growing privately held companies by region over a two-year period.

"Being named among the fastest-growing companies in Colorado by Inc. Magazine is a true honor," said Anthony Will, CEO at Reputation Resolutions. "This achievement reflects the collective effort, talent, and dedication of our entire team. It's a testament to our shared vision and commitment to excellence. As we celebrate this achievement, our focus remains unwavering: providing industry-leading solutions to help individuals and businesses look their best online."

The Inc. Regionals list honors the fastest-growing privately held companies by region over a two-year period. Companies must have generated at least $1 million in revenue in 2022 to qualify.

The companies on this year's list collectively represent remarkable growth across regions. The 1,132 private companies on the list produced $75.9 billion in revenue and added 96,129 jobs to the U.S. economy in 2022.

Reputation Resolutions secured its spot on the Inc. Regionals list through rapid revenue growth fueled by industry-leading solutions to help clients improve, protect, and manage their online reputation. With a focus on delivering exceptional results, the company has consistently received positive feedback and ratings from clients over the past decade. Reputation Resolutions holds an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau and is recognized as one of the top online reputation management firms globally by multiple independent rating agencies.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. Media.

Reputation Resolutions' inclusion in this year's Inc. rankings stems from its remarkable growth rate of 82% from 2020 to 2022. All companies featured on the Inc. list were based in the U.S., privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022.

As Reputation Resolutions continues to evolve and adapt to meet the needs of their clients, the company remains poised to continue their accelerated growth trajectory with innovative, forward-thinking approaches to online reputation management.

For more information on the Inc. Regionals list, please visit inc.com. To view Reputation Resolutions' Inc. company profile, click here.

For more information on Reputation Resolutions, please visit reputationresolutions.com.

Natalie Arch, Reputation Resolutions, 855-239-5322, [email protected], https://reputationresolutions.com/

