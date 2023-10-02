ReRent Among the Venture Atlanta 2023 Top 10 Presenting Companies

Now in its 16th year, Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReRent, the Airbnb-done-for-you platform, announced today that it was chosen as one of the top 10 technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2023. A record-breaking 550 companies applied to present at the conference, held September 27-28 at the Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall.

For the past 16 years, Venture Atlanta has selected the most promising tech companies and brought in top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

"We were excited to present at Venture Atlanta and highlight the enormous new opportunity our platform provides for renters to live with more freedom and flexibility," said ReRent CEO, Alikiah Barclay. "Millions of apartment residents leave behind an empty place whenever they travel, wasting money paying rent for a space they aren't using."

"With ReRent, apartment residents can now effortlessly make that money back. Our on-demand management platform will 'Airbnb' your apartment for you, remotely handling the hosting responsibilities while coordinating with the building's team. While many building owners didn't allow residents to Airbnb their apartments before, many now understand that with the right guardrails in place, it can be a win-win for them and their tenants."

Venture Atlanta 2023 was a sold-out event with over 1,400 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders in attendance.

"This year, we've also reimagined our schedule to give more stage time to promising tech companies," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman.

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni including Bitcoin Depot, CallRail, Car360, Clearleap, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.

About ReRent:

ReRent is an on-demand property management platform that the everyday consumer can leverage to passively monetize their most valuable assets when they're not using them. ReRent has begun by helping travelers passively rent out the apartments they leave behind while they are away by leveraging platforms like Airbnb/VRBO and partnering with apartment buildings. ReRent has returned over $150K to tenants and has been recognized by Techstars, Afrotech, Dorm Room Fund, Harlem Capital, Connecticut Innovations, and Yale University. For more information, visit join.rerent.co. For updates, follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Venture Atlanta:

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit http://www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.

