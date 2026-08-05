Res-Q Unveils New 'Beauty Omega' Formula, Expanding Beyond Omega-3s to Meet Rising Consumer Demand for Nutricosmetics

Omega-7 is exciting because it supports many interconnected systems simultaneously. It represents a new generation of nutritional support that bridges beauty, long-term wellness, and healthy aging at the cellular level. Post this

Building on nearly four decades of helping consumers understand the benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids alongside a portfolio of targeted supplements, Res-Q's launch of Omega-7 represents a natural evolution into one of wellness's fastest-growing categories.

"Today's consumers want more than a beauty supplement," said Res-Q CEO Michael Swift. "They're looking for solutions that more directly support not just how they look and feel, but also how they age on the inside and the outside. Omega-7 is unique because it helps connect those goals in a meaningful way."

Unlike many conventional sources of palmitoleic acid, Res-Q Omega-7 was developed with the same commitment to quality that has long defined the brand, featuring a highly purified, concentrated form produced through advanced molecular distillation, helping maximize purity while removing undesirable fatty acids.

Beyond Omega-3: The Rise of the "Beauty Omega"

While Omega-3s have become well-established household names, palmitoleic acid remains one of nutrition's most underappreciated rising stars, despite a growing body of research exploring its role in skin health, moisture balance, and metabolic support.

Most notably, Omega-7 plays a unique role in supporting moisture-producing tissues throughout the body. Research consistently shows that palmitoleic acid helps support skin hydration, elasticity, moisture retention, healthy mucous membranes, and even eye comfort—areas that naturally become more important as we age.

More than 50 pre-clinical and clinical studies have explored palmitoleic acid's relationship with skin hydration, moisture retention, and metabolic health, demonstrating that Omega-7 supplementation may help support skin moisture levels while reducing trans-epidermal water loss—the process through which moisture escapes from the skin. These amongst additional ongoing studies suggest Omega-7 may help significantly improve skin elasticity while promoting a more youthful appearance over time.

More Than Skin Deep: Where Beauty Meets Wellness

Much of the excitement surrounding Omega-7 stems from its ability to nourish the skin and support moisture retention. But what makes the "Beauty Omega" particularly intriguing is that its benefits may extend far beyond the mirror.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly aware that healthy skin isn't simply about appearance—it's closely connected to hydration, nutrition, inflammation, and the vitality of cells throughout your body" said Res-Q CEO Michael Swift. "Omega-7 is exciting because it supports many of those interconnected systems simultaneously. It represents a new generation of nutritional support that bridges beauty, long-term wellness, and healthy aging at the cellular level."

In fact, researchers have discovered that palmitoleic acid may function as a unique fat-signaling molecule, helping support healthy communication between systems involved in metabolism, inflammation balance, and fat utilization. What's more, many of these emerging clinical studies reveal that palmitoleic may actually help support healthy insulin sensitivity, promote healthy triglyceride and HDL cholesterol levels, while also aiding the body's natural ability to metabolize dietary fats.

As interest in whole-body wellness grows, Omega-7 sits at the intersection of beauty-from-within and metabolic wellness, emerging as a promising nutrient for healthy aging while helping the body function—and look—its best.

For more information, visit www.res-q.com/omega-7.html.

Media Contact

Joshua Herring, Res-Q Natural Supplements, 1 6107379852, [email protected], https://www.res-q.com

SOURCE Res-Q Natural Supplements