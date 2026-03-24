Rescue Me Pool and Home Services Announces Brand Expansion: New Website and Specialized Home Services for Arizona's East Valley

"In the Arizona desert, a pool is more than a luxury—it's a way of life. But our customers' needs don't stop at the water's edge," said Scott Jacobs, owner of Rescue Me Pool and Home Services.

GILBERT, Ariz., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rescue Me Pool and Home Services, a locally owned leader in residential pool maintenance for over a decade, has announced the launch of its company website, www.rescuemepools.com, and a strategic expansion of its service offerings. While continuing to serve the East Valley as a top-rated provider of weekly swimming pool cleaning, the company is now offering specialized home services, including misting system installation, professional window shade installation, and licensed handyman services.

The expansion directly addresses the needs of Arizona homeowners who want a single, trusted partner for both their backyard and home maintenance. By integrating pool care with licensed home repairs (ROC #361511), Rescue Me Pools offers a streamlined solution for residents in Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, Mesa, Tempe, and Scottsdale.

"In the Arizona desert, a pool is more than a luxury—it's a way of life. But our customers' needs don't stop at the water's edge," said Scott Jacobs, owner of Rescue Me Pool and Home Services.

What's New

New Website: A company website at www.rescuemepools.com makes it easy for homeowners to schedule weekly service, request "Green to Clean" pool recoveries, and explore financing options for major repairs.

Backyard Climate Control: Professional installation of high-pressure misting systems and custom window shades and privacy screens, designed to lower patio temperatures by up to 30 degrees during Arizona's extreme summers.

Licensed Handyman Services: Small home repairs, electrical troubleshooting, and general maintenance, backed by Arizona Registrar of Contractors licensing (ROC #361107, 361511, and 361287).

Weekly Pool Service: The company's signature 10-point weekly cleaning, chemical balancing, and equipment inspection keeps pools swim-ready year-round—the cornerstone service that has earned Rescue Me Pools five-star reviews on Google, Facebook, and Nextdoor.

With Arizona's warm climate enabling near-year-round pool use, reliable pool maintenance remains a critical part of home ownership across the East Valley. By combining core pool care with practical home services, Rescue Me Pool and Home Services provides homeowners with one trusted local resource for both.

To view the full list of services, explore service areas, or schedule a free estimate, visit www.rescuemepools.com or call/text (480) 628-4315.

About Rescue Me Pool and Home Services

Based in Gilbert, Arizona, Rescue Me Pool and Home Services is a family-run business with over 10 years of experience. Specializing in weekly pool maintenance, equipment repair, and residential home services, the company is dedicated to providing total peace of mind for homeowners across the East Valley and Scottsdale. All work is performed by a knowledgeable, background-checked team using professional-grade parts.

Service Areas: Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, Mesa, Tempe, and Scottsdale, Arizona

Website: www.rescuemepools.com

Phone: (480) 628-4315

Email: scott@rescuemepools.com

Media Contact: Scott Jacobs, Owner

Media Contact

Scott Jacobs, Rescue Me Pool and Home Services, 1 (480) 628-4315, [email protected], www.rescuemepools.com

SOURCE Rescue Me Pool and Home Services