MILWAUKEE, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the Food and Agricultural Marketing Policy Section as well as the Health Economics Section, "Research Developments in Food-Away-From-Home: A look at methods, data, and consumer choice" will focus on Food-away-from-home consumption and expenditures have been increasing for decades representing a large share of consumer budgets and energy intake. Given its importance, economic shocks that dramatically alter how much and where Americans purchase foods, like the COVID-19 pandemic, will have implications upstream on food producers and downstream on consumer's diet quality.

This session brings together researchers from government and academia at various stages of career development to discuss novel research on U.S. food away from home. Each presentation emphasizes different aspects of food-away-from-home choices, which is often overlooked in policy analysis because of lack of information.

The research presented will examine the: (1) role of consumer preferences in restaurant visitation, (2) entrance of a new restaurants impacts consumer choice (3) impact of peer effects on online restaurant ordering behavior, and (4) nutritional implications of choosing food items from restaurants or retail.

Presentations in this session:

1. An Integrative Analysis of Consumer Foot Traffic and Preferences for Eating Out

Yingxin Tan, Purdue University

2. Food choices, food access, and nutritional outcomes

Angelos Lagoudakis, Iowa State University

3. Peer Effects on Online Ordering Behavior in Food Away From Home Settings

Pratibha Bist, Purdue University

4. What's in a meal? A look at food sourcing from restaurants and at home

Keenan Marchesi, USDA – Economic Research Service

This session will take place on Monday, July 29 from 10:00 am 11:30 am CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Balcony I on the fourth floor.

