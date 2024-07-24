Research for Good Promotes Rich Silva to President: Lead Operational Excellence and Drive Growth in Human Understanding

As President, Silva will now lead innovation for RFG's DataForce platform and Audience offering, along with client management, business expansion and ongoing oversight of day-to-day operations. Post this

As President, Silva will now lead innovation for RFG's DataForce platform and Audience offering, along with client management, business expansion and ongoing oversight of day-to-day operations. Preserving the RFG co-founders' culture of collaboration and forward-thinking will remain a crucial priority.

"I am honored to take on the role of President," said Silva. "Research for Good has a terrific team, market-leading technology, and audience products that support amazing clients with whom we have built deep relationships. Together, we will continue to drive growth and deliver value for our customers. I look forward to leading the business toward the bright future for which we have been positioning ourselves."

About Research for Good. Research for Good has revolutionized sampling rigor for consumer insights with our industry-leading DataForce platform. By algorithmically recruiting both breadth and depth of samples at an exceptional level of quality and reliability, we provide brands with profound, data-driven understanding of humans across all aspects of their lives. Our approach ensures businesses gain unparalleled, authentic insights, enabling deeper human connections and driving sustainable growth. Positioned at the forefront of the evolving insights landscape, Research for Good empowers brands to make informed, impactful decisions that enhance innovation and success.

More information is available at www.researchforgood.com. For service queries contact [email protected]

