Research Proves Pareo® Payment Integrity Platform Yields Over 3x ROI for Health Plans

"Payment integrity teams create value for health plans in two primary ways: improve medical savings by increasing overpayment avoidance and recoveries and optimize administrative costs. This research supports that the Pareo integrated technology platform positively impacts both," says Tate McDaniel, CRO for ClarisHealth. "Altogether, these benefits allow payment integrity teams to scale and grow their payment integrity strategies faster while creating millions of dollars in value for their organizations."

Based on eight in-depth interviews with existing ClarisHealth health plan clients, ranging from an 80k member plan to a large national with more than 23M members, the research validated nine distinct areas of value Pareo delivers for payment integrity programs, including:

Increase overpayment recoveries by 10%

"The added insight into audits and vendor performance has allowed us to double recoveries each year since bringing in Pareo, with over $200M in added recoveries in total. Overpayments are likely also being recovered more quickly, as the system now automates a number of the steps." - Sr. Director, Claims Integrity

Reduce recovery costs by up to 50%

"We've been able to internalize about 25% of audits from vendors, reducing the contingency fees paid for these audits from 18-25% for vendors down to 8-12% for Pareo." - Sr. Director, Claims Integrity

Reduce write-offs by 75%

"With Pareo we now have the ability to track how old a claim is getting, and where a claim is in the workflow. This increased visibility allowed us to establish timelines within which the claims need to be addressed, helping us save millions of dollars in write-offs." - Vice President of Payment Integrity

Replace homegrown payment integrity solutions to reduce costs by 50%

"Moving to Pareo will allow us to retire a large number of disparate applications and databases, and bring everything together in one platform, saving $1M in system maintenance/admin and FTE costs." - Director of Payment Integrity Operations

Reduce internal team time spent on inventory management by 55%

"Pareo has allowed us to consolidate a number of workflows, making the processes much more efficient and automated. This has resulted in improved inventory management capabilities." - Director, Claims Cost Management

Hobson & Company further extrapolated this research into a self-serve ROI calculator. The tool is both comprehensive and user-friendly, making it easy to gain better insights into what value can be realized when a health plan invests in Pareo.

"Payment integrity teams intuitively understand the operational and business benefits that an integrated technology platform can bring to their program," says Sara Thomas, VP of payer strategy for ClarisHealth, who consulted with Hobson & Company on the research. "But being able to see for themselves how Pareo can impact their top priorities helps them make a trusted business case for their investment and reduce their perceived risk."

For over two decades, Hobson & Company has worked with companies like ClarisHealth to help the market de-mystify the process for evaluating technology solutions.

"At Hobson & Company we combine our proprietary ROI modeling and research techniques with the category-specific knowledge of our clients," says Krista Hobson, partner and managing director at Hobson & Company. "Once we have created a workable model, we validate critical calculations and assumptions with their partners and customers. The result is a credible, objective model that organizations can use to evaluate their potential value from adopting technology."

Interested parties can access the white paper and the self-serve calculator on the ClarisHealth website. A more comprehensive ROI consultation is also available by reaching out to [email protected].

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a five-time Inc. 5000 and two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand recoveries, and reduce vendor and existing system spend for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

About Hobson & Company

For over two decades, Hobson & Company has created ROI tools that help technology vendors and purchasers uncover, quantify, and validate the key sources of value driving the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Their focus on robust validation has helped many technology purchasers more objectively evaluate the underlying business case of a new technology, while better understanding which vendors best deliver against key value drivers. Their well-researched, yet easy-to-use ROI tools help technology companies better position and justify their unique value proposition. The company has worked with early-stage start-ups all the way up to some of the largest technology vendors in the world. For additional information, please visit www.hobsonco.com.

