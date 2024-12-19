Research Reveals Critical Need for Dedicated Morning Sickness Treatment Services and Education

"This research reveals the critical barriers to care where Harmonia can assist healthcare professionals in the delivery of more effective treatment solutions for NVP and HG to ensure healthier pregnancies and improved quality of life." Leslie Gautam Post this

While most women experience some form of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, commonly referred to as "morning sickness," those with severe NVP or HG experience persistent vomiting, weight loss, dehydration, inadequate nutrition, and an inability to participate in daily life, posing a risk to maternal and fetal health.

The research reconfirms the underdiagnosis of severe NVP and HG, with most providers relying on subjective criteria including personal experience, patient complaints, and observable symptoms rather than standardized diagnostic protocols. While some OBGYNs are familiar with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) guidelines, none of those interviewed were aware of the HELP Score, a validated tool for assessing HG severity developed by the Hyperemesis Education and Research (HER) Foundation.

Additionally, while 100% of participants agreed there was a need for a specialized center for the treatment of NVP and HG, the study identified that emergency rooms (ERs) were currently the default treatment option.

The first-ever dedicated treatment center for NVP and HG in the New York-metro area, Harmonia offers a comprehensive solution to address this gap in care. By collaborating with providers and working with patients to increase understanding of the condition and deliver timely, targeted treatment, Harmonia helps to improve diagnosis, reduce patient ER visits, lower costs, and enhance health outcomes for both mother and baby.

Leslie Gautam, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Harmonia said: "Over 10% of all pregnancies are significantly impacted by severe nausea or hyperemesis gravidarum, with over a third of those pregnancies resulting in premature delivery, miscarriage, still birth or termination. This research reveals the critical barriers to care where Harmonia can assist healthcare professionals in the delivery of more effective treatment solutions for NVP and HG to ensure healthier pregnancies and improved quality of life."

About Harmonia Healthcare

Harmonia is a highly specialized women's health platform that combines cutting-edge functional medicine treatment with science-backed resolution for underdiagnosed, undertreated, and otherwise dismissed female-specific diseases. Pioneered by a team of renowned clinical experts, Harmonia's advancement of medical science, treatment solutions, education and advocacy empower women with the support they need to lead healthier, higher quality lives. Initially focused on hyperemesis gravidarum, Harmonia's innovative, physician-led research and novel treatment programs are expected to transform standard severe pregnancy sickness care and reduce healthcare costs.

For more information on Harmonia visit www.harmoniahealthcare.com or connect with us on Instagram at @harmoniahealthcare.

Media Contact

Lindsay Gill, Punching Nun Group, 1 802-304-6787, [email protected], Punching Nun Group

SOURCE Harmonia Healthcare