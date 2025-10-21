Research Triangle Wastewater Treatment Facility Specifies PENETRON ADMIX SB for Optimal Concrete Durability

Thanks to our proven success with similar projects, and our practical pre-measured packaging in soluble bags, PENETRON ADMIX SB was chosen to maximize the service life of the Sam's Branch treatment plant. Post this

"While the town offers bike trails, river walks, sports facilities, the Clayton Harvest Festival, and a lively cultural calendar, its secret for success is its close proximity to the Research Triangle area," explains Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "This area encompasses the renowned Research Triangle Park and three top tier research universities – Duke University, North Carolina State University, and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. It's a well-known hotbed of innovation!"

The town's previous wastewater treatment plant, built in the 1960s, had reached the end of its service life and the booming population had created an urgent need for more treatment capacity. The Town of Clayton budgeted $260 million for the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant to ensure the needed treatment capacity.

"The just-completed Sam's Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility is the single largest investment the town has ever undertaken," adds Richard Farmer. "The new facility now treats six million gallons of wastewater per day to meet residential, commercial, and industrial demand."

Construction included a chemical storage building, UV disinfection station, RAS/WAS pump station, a sludge holding pump station, and further treatment and holding tanks. In collaboration with S.T. Wooten, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, Penetron provided an optimal concrete mix to protect the concrete treatment tanks from corrosion and chemical attack, as a result of the constant exposure to the effluent.

PENETRON ADMIX was added to 9,000 yds3 of concrete for the foundation slab and walls of the bio-reactor structure.

Once added to the mix during the batching phase, PENETRON ADMIX SB helps make the concrete structures of the wastewater treatment plant impermeable, stopping water and chemicals from entering the concrete, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure encountered at the plant. The admixture's added ability to permanently self-heal any future microcracks prevents any damage from occurring over the service life of the concrete.

