Researcher Awarded 2023 Strategic Radiology/RSNA Research Grant

OAK BROOK, Ill. , Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Research & Education (R&E) Foundation awarded its 2023 Strategic Radiology/RSNA Research Resident Grant to Wenhui Zhou, MD, PhD. This grant is made possible by Strategic Radiology's support of the RSNA R&E Foundation.

The Strategic Radiology/RSNA Research Resident Grant provides $50,000 for one year to a top resident to devote 50% of their time for a research project under the guidance of a scientific advisor. Through this project, residents can learn about scientific investigation and develop competence in research techniques.

Wenhui Zhou, M.D., Ph.D., Stanford University, will identify multimodal biomarkers that can accurately predict which patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will harbor occult invasive breast cancer, which will personalize and optimize patient care by reducing both undertreatment and overtreatment of biopsy-proven DCIS.

The RSNA R&E Foundation Board of Trustees approved funding for 83 grants in 2023 valued at over $4.7 million. "The RSNA R&E Foundation greatly appreciates the generosity of Strategic Radiology, because of this commitment, the RSNA R&E Foundation is able to continue strong support for research innovation and education that elevates our specialty and positions radiology as an essential partner in improving patient outcomes and clinical care," said Satoshi Minoshima, MD, PhD, Chair of the RSNA R&E Foundation Board of Trustees.

"Our members proudly support the RSNA Research & Education Foundation and its important work in seeding the next generation of radiological research," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR. "We wish Dr. Zhou a fruitful inquiry as he attempts to improve medical imaging's predictive value in assessing DCIS." The grant is the fourth of 20 seed grants that will be awarded as a result of an $800,000 endowment by members of Strategic Radiology.

About RSNA

RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and related scientists promoting excellence in patient care and healthcare delivery through education, research and technologic innovation. The Society is based in Oak Brook, Ill. (RSNA.org) The mission of the R&E Foundation is to invest in the future of radiology by developing investigators and supporting lifelong innovative research and education. (RSNA.org/Foundation)

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 36 privately owned, independent, radiology practices representing 1500+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members. To learn more, visit http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SR Members:

Advanced Radiology Services; Grand Rapids, MI

ARA Health Specialists; Asheville, NC

Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology; Casper, WY

Catawba Radiology Associates; Hickory, NC

Central Illinois Radiological Associates; Peoria, IL

Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Annapolis, MD

Delaney Radiology; Wilmington, NC

Diagnostic Imaging Northwest; Portland, OR

Gaston Radiology; Gastonia, NC

The Hill Medical Corporation; Pasadena, CA

Huron Valley Radiology, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Ann Arbor, MI

Intercity Radiology; Bozeman, MT

Mecklenburg Radiology Associates; Charlotte, NC

Mountain Medical Physician Specialists; Salt Lake City, UT

Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; Waterbury, CT

Northwest Radiology; Indianapolis, IN

Quantum Radiology; Atlanta, GA

Radiologic Medical Services; Iowa City, IA

Radiology Associates; Corpus Christi, TX

Radiology Associates; Jeffersonville, IN

Radiology Associates; Eugene, OR

Radiology Associates of Albuquerque ; Albuquerque, NM

; Radiology Associates of Lynchburg ; VA

; VA Radiology Associates of Macon ; Macon, GA

; Radiology Associates of North Texas ; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

; Radiology Associates of Richmond ; Richmond, VA

; Radiology Associates of Tallahassee ; Tallahassee, FL

; Rome Radiology Group; Rome, GA

Southeast Radiology, Ltd.; Glen Mills, PA

Southern Radiology Consultants; Baton Rouge, LA

Summit Radiology; Fort Wayne, IN

Tower Imaging Medical Group; Santa Monica, CA

Triad Radiology Associates; Winston-Salem, NC

United Imaging Consultants; Mission, KS

X-Ray Consultants, a division of Advanced Imaging Alliance; South Bend, IN

