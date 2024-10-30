Resemble AI Expands Deepfake Detection to Include Images, Videos and Facial Analysis with the Launch of Resemble Detect Multimodal

"We designed our platform from the ground up to adapt to these requirements, so companies can add AI detection wherever they need it, without disrupting their current operations." Co-Founder and CEO Zohaib Ahmed, Resemble AI Post this

With more than 2.5 million users and 80 years' worth of audio generated in the last 12 months, Resemble AI is leveraging its advanced knowledge and deep generative AI expertise to address this growing challenge.

The enhanced Resemble Detect platform now offers:

Unified Detection Across Modalities: Seamless analysis of audio, image, and video content through a single, integrated platform

Real-time Processing: Lightning-fast detection capabilities across all content types

Comprehensive Coverage: Protection against the latest AI content generation tools

Enterprise-grade Accuracy: Maintaining Resemble AI's commitment to 98%+ accuracy across all modalities

"We built this platform knowing that large enterprise organizations can't just bolt on new security tools - they need solutions that fit seamlessly into their existing workflows," said Ahmed. "We designed our platform from the ground up to adapt to these requirements, so companies can add AI detection wherever they need it, without disrupting their current operations."

The new Resemble Detect Multimodal platform is available now to Resemble AI customers. For more details and research on this new model visit: www.resemble.ai/detect/

About Resemble AI

Resemble AI's technology is being used by some of the largest media companies in the world to create content that was previously impossible. Whether it's transferring a voice into dozens of other languages, creating thousands of dynamic personalized messages from celebrities, or creating unique real-time conversational agents, Resemble AI is changing how content is created. With Resemble AI, creating engaging and high-quality voice content is now easier than ever, enabling content creators to add a whole new level of authenticity to their work, and will add a new level of immersion for the audience. Talk to the Resemble team here.

Media Contact

