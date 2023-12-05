Resemble AI Launches Deepfake Detection Dashboard, Exposing Deepfake Audio in Real-Time

"This new real-time deepfake detection dashboard is another way we can empower our customers when it comes to combating AI-based fraud effectively and ensuring legitimacy," said Zohaib Ahmed, Co-Founder and CEO of Resemble AI. Post this

"Since our inception, Resemble AI has always prioritized safety and ethics when building generative AI and this year we have released several safeguards like our neural speech PerTh Watermarker and Resemble Detect," said Zohaib Ahmed, Co-Founder and CEO of Resemble AI. "This new real-time deepfake detection dashboard is another way we can empower our customers when it comes to combating AI-based fraud effectively and ensuring legitimacy."

This new Deepfake Detection Dashboard will give customers an comprehensive enterprise-grade solution to recognize deepfake audio across all forms of media just by simply uploading an audio file and letting the Resemble Detect solution do the work. Once the audio is uploaded, the data is then processed and run through a Deep Learning Model which is shared in an easy-to-read chart that provides a prediction score on the likelihood of it being a fake.

By leveraging Resemble's Detect solution, customers get benefits like:

Scalability and Performance: Detect is able to handle large volumes of data and requests without significant delays. This scalability ensures uninterrupted performance even under the most demanding loads, vital for enterprise operations.

Unparalleled Accuracy and Reliability: At the core of Resemble Detect is our advanced neural model, rigorously trained to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit audio with exceptional precision. Our continuous innovation in AI ensures that our model evolves alongside deepfake technology, maintaining high accuracy and minimizing false detections.

Audio Upload: Users can upload their audio files directly onto the platform, supporting common formats such as WAV or MP3, making it accessible for a variety of audio content.

Isolate Voice: The ability to isolate the voice while processing detect workloads improves accuracy and stability of the system. Voice Isolation is baked into Resemble Detect.

This new Deepfake Detection Dashboard, Resemble Detect, PerTh Watermarker and Speech-to-Speech products are available now to Resemble AI customers. Schedule a demo here.

About Resemble AI

Resemble AI's technology is being used by some of the largest media companies in the world to create content that was previously impossible. Whether it's transferring a voice into dozens of other languages, creating thousands of dynamic personalized messages from celebrities, or creating unique real-time conversational agents, Resemble AI is changing how content is created. With Resemble AI, creating engaging and high-quality voice content is now easier than ever, enabling content creators to add a whole new level of authenticity to their work, and will add a new level of immersion for the audience. Talk to the Resemble team here.

