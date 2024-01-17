Reserv Hires Andrew Pedler as Vice President of Reserv UK

Andrew's extensive claims experience at one of the largest and most respected insurers globally, coupled with his proven track record of delivering innovation, aligns seamlessly with our vision for revolutionizing claims handling. Post this

"While claims service and technology have taken a back seat to the digitization of distribution and underwriting, Reserv recognizes the critical role of digitized claims data in market performance," said Pedler. "Through substantial investments in Artificial Intelligence and automation specifically for claims, Reserv offers transformative benefits for insurers, Managing General Agents (MGA's) and policyholders alike. I am thrilled to play a role in contributing to their vision and help change a decades-old industry perception of claims."

CJ Przybyl said, "Andrew's extensive claims experience at one of the largest and most respected insurers globally, coupled with his proven track record of delivering innovation, aligns seamlessly with our vision for revolutionizing claims handling. We are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in expanding our capabilities in the UK."

Reserv first announced its expansion into the UK in December of 2022 and has quickly grown to servicing 5 MGAs with over 20 UK-based claims adjusters across multiple lines of business.

About Reserv

Reserv is a digital-native TPA incubating next-generation automation technology and AI focused on bringing speed, advanced data science, and simplicity to the experience of consumers, insurance adjusters, and carriers. There is a better way to manage claims and we are building it. For more information about Reserv visit http://www.reserv.com.

Media Contact

