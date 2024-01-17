Reserv Hires Andrew Pedler as Vice President of Reserv UK

Andrew joins Reserv from Liberty Specialty Markets
LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reserv has appointed Andrew Pedler to the role of Vice President of the UK, overseeing the expansion of Reserv in the Lloyd's and UK markets and further expanding Reserv's global reach.
With over 15 years of industry experience, Pedler brings a wealth of expertise to the role, providing a well-established framework and leveraging an extensive network to further solidify Reserv's disruptive influence in the global Third Party Administrator (TPA) industry. Most recently he was the Head of Syndicate Claims at Liberty Specialty Markets, having previously lead teams in claims relationship management and innovation.
"While claims service and technology have taken a back seat to the digitization of distribution and underwriting, Reserv recognizes the critical role of digitized claims data in market performance," said Pedler. "Through substantial investments in Artificial Intelligence and automation specifically for claims, Reserv offers transformative benefits for insurers, Managing General Agents (MGA's) and policyholders alike. I am thrilled to play a role in contributing to their vision and help change a decades-old industry perception of claims."
CJ Przybyl said, "Andrew's extensive claims experience at one of the largest and most respected insurers globally, coupled with his proven track record of delivering innovation, aligns seamlessly with our vision for revolutionizing claims handling. We are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in expanding our capabilities in the UK."
Reserv first announced its expansion into the UK in December of 2022 and has quickly grown to servicing 5 MGAs with over 20 UK-based claims adjusters across multiple lines of business.
About Reserv
Reserv is a digital-native TPA incubating next-generation automation technology and AI focused on bringing speed, advanced data science, and simplicity to the experience of consumers, insurance adjusters, and carriers. There is a better way to manage claims and we are building it. For more information about Reserv visit http://www.reserv.com.
