Reserv Raises $20M Series A Co-Led By Altai Ventures and Bain Capital Ventures (BCV) to Accelerate Already-Rapid Growth

"Insurance carriers are realizing that a TPA using modern technology can deliver outsized benefits relative to TPA incumbents burdened by legacy home-grown software," said CJ Przybyl, co-founder and CEO of Reserv. "We are enabling the best talent in the industry to focus on the customer experience while leveraging AI to ensure a consistent and scalable organization."

MGAs and carriers are leveraging the data benefits of Reserv for:

Claim handling needs: Reserv's TPA arm has deployed automated rollover technology that syncs historical and in-flight claims, automated bordereau generation and analytics, and configurable process workflows, enabling carriers to launch and iterate processes quickly. Best-in-class claims processing philosophies and adjusting teams are aided by technology to enable an unparalleled customer experience and visibility.





Analyzing open or historical claim files: Carriers use Reserv's technology platform as a SaaS tool to surface actionable recommendations to handle data anomalies with Reserv's LLM technology, coupled with the backbone of a full claims data model.

"Reserv is one of the fastest growing insurtech startups we have seen at this stage – they are an example of launching a startup at the right time, in the right space, with the right partners, and with the right team," said Matt Harris, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures (BCV). "It is hard for an insurtech startup to build a modern TPA from scratch," said Oleg Ilichev, Managing Partner at Altai Ventures. "This requires significant industry knowledge, a combination of highly experienced claims experts and technology leaders, and a subset of forward-thinking initial customers to train the models and iterate on operational frameworks. We believe Reserv has achieved this and, as a result, has created a significant moat. We are excited to work alongside the Reserv team on this next phase of growth."

With over 70 employees across the US and the UK, Reserv customers represent almost every property and casualty line of business including commercial auto, business owners policy, general liability, professional lines, medical malpractice, and more. Reserv is licensed and live across the US and the UK for all non-workers compensation property and casualty claims. To learn more about Reserv, please email [email protected].

About Reserv

Reserv is a digital-native TPA incubating next-generation automation technology and AI focused on bringing speed, advanced data science, and simplicity to the experience of consumers, insurance adjusters, and carriers. There is a better way to manage claims and we are building it.

For more information about Reserv visit http://www.reserv.com.

