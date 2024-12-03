Reserv wins major awards and approval as TPA for Lloyd's of London; Denis Connolly joining Reserv as VP of Business Development to build on this momentum

Reserv has demonstrated that we can serve all of them as a Lloyd's DCA, no matter their size or maturity. Post this

"Lloyds' provides capacity to both established MGAs with large mature books as well as startup MGAs looking to underwrite insurance to underserved lines of business," Martha said, "between our publicly listed company clients doing thousands of claims a month to our small MGA clients with under a hundred monthly claims, Reserv has demonstrated that we can serve all of them as a Lloyd's DCA, no matter their size or maturity."

Major Industry Recognitions

Over the course of 2024, the insurance industry began to take note of Reserv's disruptive approach to claims management, garnering major recognition:

Top 50 most promising insurtech startups of 2024 by CB Insights – identifying the most promising insurtechs using AI

Best Newcomer Award by the British Insurance Awards – Honoring outstanding achievements and innovation in the insurance sector

Best Claims Collaboration by Insurance Post Claims and Fraud Awards – Recognizing excellence in collaborative efforts to enhance claims processes through partnerships with other fast-growing disruptors, including with fintech partner Vitesse PSP

Appointment of Denis Connolly to VP of Business Development

To expand customer reach, Reserv is excited to announce the appointment of Denis Connolly as VP of Business Development to drive the global sales efforts. Denis brings over a decade of experience in the insurance and tech-driven claims space. His expertise in claims technology and virtual solutions will be key in expanding Reserv's offerings and deepening relationships with carriers, MGAs, and vendor partners.

Building on strong momentum

"Reserv will end 2024 with 275 employees across the US and the UK serving over 45 clients across 15 different lines of business. Achieving such significant market traction in only two and a half years - and without any sales or business development resources - underscores the market need," said CJ Przybyl, co-founder and CEO of Reserv. "We have redefined data availability and performance expectations in the industry. Now, with the Lloyd's DCA market expansion opportunities and Denis joining the team, we are poised to accelerate our growth trajectory into 2025 and beyond."

