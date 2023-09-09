Reserve the Latest 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander in Vacaville, California

Customers can purchase the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander from Ammar's Toyota of Vacaville dealership.

VACAVILLE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is an opportunity to experience the latest automotive technology for Vacaville residents. Ammar's Toyota of Vacaville unveils the opportunity to reserve the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. This remarkable SUV is making waves with its stunning specs and innovative features.

A true example of the brand's commitment to excellence, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander comes with an impressive array of specs. Equipped with a potent hybrid powertrain, it seamlessly combines a turbo engine with electric motors to deliver remarkable fuel efficiency without compromising performance. With a robust 5,000-pound towing capacity, this SUV is ready to tackle your most demanding adventures.

For those seeking a luxurious and spacious ride, the 2024 Grand Highlander offers ample room for up to eight passengers across its three spacious rows of seating. The interior exudes sophistication, featuring premium materials and well-advanced technology. Passengers can enjoy a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, wireless charging, and an available immersive JBL audio system, providing an unparalleled in-car experience.

Safety is a top priority with Toyota, and the 2024 Grand Highlander doesn't disappoint. It comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense™ 3.0, an advanced suite of safety features that includes Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure alert, and Blind spot warning. Other enhanced driver-assist technologies provide peace of mind on every journey.

