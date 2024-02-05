Reside Appoints Carrie Hartman President of 3Sixty - The Premiere Global Marketplace for Alternative Accommodations

Today, Reside, a worldwide accommodations leader, announced the appointment of Carrie Hartman to President of 3Sixty, the Company's award-winning technology brand 3Sixty, with operations in over 20,000 cities and 60 countries.

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reside, a worldwide accommodations leader, today announced the appointment of Carrie Hartman to President of 3Sixty, the Company's award-winning technology brand 3Sixty, with operations in over 20,000 cities and 60 countries. Offering access to over one million fully vetted apartments and other options to global travelers and trusted by many of the world's largest and most respected companies, 3Sixty has experienced exponential growth under Hartman's prior leadership, and this announcement recognizes her achievements not only with the Brand but also more broadly as a visionary voice in the marketplace.

A seasoned senior executive with over twenty years of industry-specific knowledge and a history of proven performance, Hartman has previously served as Vice-President of Revenue & Retention and Director of Customer Success for Keap, a CRM and marketing automation software pioneer and held roles of increasing responsibility at CRS Temporary Housing and with ABODA by Reside.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Carrie to this mission-critical role at 3Sixty," said Lee Curtis, CEO of Reside. "Today's appointment is a testament to Carrie's tireless work and expert leadership as Chief Revenue Officer in helping develop, position, and grow what is quickly becoming an unrivaled technology solution. Under Carrie's leadership, 3Sixty has seen exceptional growth on a net new client basis, tripled client retention, and diversified service delivery beyond traditional relocation. The brand is now well-positioned for exponential growth, and we are confident Carrie is the right person to ensure the Company executes against its ambitious plans."

3Sixty has won multiple domestic and international awards over the past years, including CPHA's Tower of Excellence for Innovation and Marketing and Gaebel Companies' APEX for 2023. The brand continues establishing and expanding industry-first partnerships focused on traveler safety, security, and well-being. The customizable platform is fully scalable and provides the highest levels of duty of care, allowing travelers and guests to travel confidently as they skillfully navigate the ever-changing accommodations landscape.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Reside is the leading provider of professionally operated and managed global alternative accommodations with a portfolio of premier hospitality and technology brands, including 3Sixty. Reside's mission is to present a new way to stay, offering a curated experience to guests no matter the destination or duration of their stay. Reside has aggregated a world-class partner network of over 1,000,000 of the best globally compliant accommodations options in over 60 countries to satisfy growing consumer demand for high-quality, flexible, and vetted housing solutions for business or leisure travel. To learn more, visit www.staywithreside.com.

