"Residence, Real Estate and the Right to Remain: UK Immigration Strategy for US Nationals" is a white paper that sets out how Americans can approach a move to the UK in a coordinated, strategic way rather than as a series of isolated decisions. Authored by John Eric of The Luxury Collective Global Advisory and Zoe Jacob of Boodle Hatfield LLP, it brings together real estate advisory and UK immigration expertise to explore key UK immigration routes for US nationals, how those choices interact with property acquisition, and why long‑term planning, lifestyle goals, and global mobility all need to be aligned from the outset.
LONDON and WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Luxury Collective Global Advisory Group and Boodle Hatfield LLP Publish Strategic White Paper on UK Immigration Pathways for High-Net-Worth Americans
The Luxury Collective Global Advisory Group, in collaboration with leading British law firm Boodle Hatfield LLP, today announces the release of a new white paper examining the evolving landscape of U.K. immigration for high-net-worth Americans seeking to live, invest, or establish long-term roots in the United Kingdom. Titled "Residence, Real Estate and the Right to Remain: A White Paper on UK Immigration for US Nationals", the report provides an in-depth analysis of the legal, financial, and lifestyle considerations shaping transatlantic mobility decisions at a time of rising demand.
In recent years, there has been a marked rise in interest from Americans exploring both short and long‑term relocation to the United Kingdom. In 2025 alone, 8,790 U.S. citizens applied for British citizenship, with record-breaking application volumes in the final quarter. Parallel to this trend, U.S.-based enquiries into the U.K. property market have reached their highest levels in eight years. This report answers the questions most asked by Americans in this market.
"From a distance, U.K. immigration can look like a form or a deadline," says John Eric, Director of The Luxury Collective Global Advisory Group. "Up close is the framework that determines what kind of life you can actually build here. This paper is about helping high net worth Americans see the full chessboard. How their choice of route, their timing, and their property strategy all intersect. Then they can move forward with clarity, not guesswork."
The collaboration of Boodle Hatfield LLP and The Luxury Collective Global Advisory Group brings together two complementary perspectives. The advisory group provides front line advisory insight into property, lifestyle, and cross border structuring. Boodle Hatfield adds deep legal precision and an understanding of how immigration frameworks interact with personal and family goals.
"Both Boodle Hatfield and The Luxury Collective work with exceptionally talented clients, where global mobility is a tool of the trade," says Zoe Jacob, the head of Boodle Hatfield's immigration team. "The U.K. has become an increasingly attractive destination for talent, but the decisions involved go far beyond where to live or work. This report reflects the wider planning that underpins U.S. to U.K. moves and the associated immigration considerations that come with them."
The report underscores the critical message that entering the U.K., whether through property ownership or visa-free travel, is no longer a casual or purely lifestyle-driven decision. With the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system and stricter enforcement at UK borders, even short-term visits now require careful planning. For those considering longer-term residence, the closure of the Tier 1 (Investor) visa has shifted the focus toward contribution-based immigration routes.
"Boodle Hatfield provides the legal framework while we bring on-the-ground intelligence of how globally mobile families actually live," remarks John Eric. "Together we're not just reacting to immigration rules, we are providing the architecture for long-term U.K. strategies where the visa, the property, and the family's wider ambitions all work in concert."
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About The Luxury Collective Global Advisory
The Luxury Collective Global Advisory provides the touchpoint for where international life, luxury real estate, and smart strategy meet under one roof. From London to Washington, D.C., from Los Angeles to New York, their advisors help globally minded clients buy, sell, and invest with confidence on both sides of the Atlantic.
Born in the United States and expanded in the United Kingdom, the Collective brings together The Luxury Collective UK in London and The Luxury Collective teams across D.C., California, and New York. It is affiliated with Compass, one of the premier real estate firms in the United States. Clients enjoy a single, joined up advisory experience whether they are focused on Prime Central London, the Home Counties and Cotswolds, a Georgetown rowhouse, a Beverly Hills retreat, or a Manhattan penthouse.
The Advisory specializes in guiding American and international families who live, work, and invest across borders, pairing United States style fiduciary service with best-in-class local expertise in each market served. The team is known for white glove client care, clear communication, and a calm, strategic approach to even the most complex transactions, from first United Kingdom purchases to multi property portfolios.
Critically, the Advisory makes a serious process surprisingly enjoyable. Whether clients are moving their lives to London, upgrading in D.C., exploring a pied à terre in New York, or adding a California escape, The Luxury Collective Global Advisory provides a trusted, global team to call.
About Boodle Hatfield LLP
Boodle Hatfield LLP is a leading London-based law firm advising high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses on complex legal matters across private wealth, real estate, tax, and immigration. With a heritage dating back over 300 years, the firm is renowned for its discreet, relationship-driven approach and its ability to deliver strategic, long-term solutions tailored to clients' global needs.
Boodle Hatfield's multidisciplinary teams work seamlessly across jurisdictions, providing integrated advice on cross-border structuring, succession planning, and international mobility. The firm is particularly recognized for its expertise in advising international clients investing in the UK, combining deep legal insight with a practical understanding of the commercial and personal considerations that shape global decision-making.
Media Contact
Angela Casey, The Luxury Collective Global Advisory, 1 202-716-2988, [email protected], https://theluxurycollectiveuk.co.uk
SOURCE The Luxury Collective Global Advisory
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