Resident Group Appoints $500M+ Agent Kevin Stewart as Partner

His quick rise can be attributed in part to aligning early on with Resident co-founders Jon and Lauren Grauman, who at the time were co-founders of top-producing Grauman Rosenfeld Group at The Agency. They took Stewart under their wing, emphasizing integrity and an unwavering commitment to customer service, and that early mentorship laid the foundation for his career.

"I couldn't think of better people to align myself with," said Stewart of Jon, Lauren, and co-founder Adam Rosenfeld. "I have seen firsthand their commitment to delivering the highest quality customer experience, and I'm incredibly excited to join their leadership team and build a truly kickass company alongside them."

"Kevin Stewart isn't just an exceptional agent, he's part of our origin story," said Jon Grauman. "He was the very first agent to come work for us 9 years ago, and welcoming him back now as a partner feels both full-circle and deeply meaningful. Kevin leads with integrity, works relentlessly for his clients, and brings a rare combination of ethics, charisma, and heart to everything he does. We couldn't be more proud to build this next chapter together."

Resident's co-founders and principals, Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld, are among the most recognized leaders in Los Angeles luxury real estate. Widely known for their expertise, they have been named Power Brokers by The Hollywood Reporter, Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and Showbiz Elite by Variety. From 2022-2024, they co-starred in Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills.

Founded by top-producing agents with a shared vision to rethink the traditional brokerage model, Resident was created to be a more personal, agile, and culturally connected real estate boutique. The firm is entering its next phase of growth in 2026 with a curated roster of top-tier talent, an in-house creative and marketing team, expanded backend services, and expansion into Napa Valley. Resident is powered by Side, the only real estate brokerage platform that helps top agents create and grow their own boutique companies.

