Resident Home Donates Over 1,000 Pillows to Displaced Maui Residents After Wildfire

Recognizing the needs of those who have lost their homes and belongings, Nectar wanted to give a small source of comfort while the community rebuilds its home.

"No one donation can give the Maui community back everything they lost," said Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Resident Home, Eric Hutchinson. "These pillows do not fix all of the damage that has been done, but it is a way to show our support to the community."

In addition to this recent charitable effort, Resident Home has a history of giving back to the community. Earlier this summer, Nectar made a generous donation of 18 mattresses to the Coalition for Family Harmony's shelter in Ventura County, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Maui is more than a beautiful island to explore, it is the home of thousands of residents who need help and support during this time.

About Nectar:

The mattress magic began when Nectar launched in 2016. The goal was to make the most comfortable, yet affordable, memory foam mattresses you could buy online. Today, Nectar is America's most awarded mattress and is available in more than 4,000 retail stores in the US. Nectar believes any person can be a morning person with the right mattress. With more than 70,000 5-star reviews and 4 million happy sleepers, there's no wrong side of this bed. Nectar is owned by Resident Home, America's #1 mattress company.

About Resident Home

Resident Home is a fast-growing direct-to-consumer mattress, bedding, and home furnishing company with a passion to provide consumers with better choices when it comes to everyday home products. Their brands include Nectar, DreamCloud, Siena, Awara, and Cloverlane. Each brand holds unparalleled standards for quality, style, and value. For more information, visit https://www.residenthome.com/.

