Resident Home Launches Luxury Lifestyle Brand, Cloverlane

"We wanted to create a luxury mattress that allows sleepers to reach a new realm of rest and relaxation focused on technology tied to pressure relief" said Resident Home Co-Founder and Co-CEO Eric Hutchinson. "By leveraging our existing relationships, we are able to source premium materials and provide our clientele with a first-class experience from White Glove delivery and assembly to their customized sleep experience."

Cloverlane allows sleepers to customize their comfort and choose the firmness and build what works best for them. Cloverlane also includes complimentary White Glove service, meaning the mattress is hand delivered and assembled in your preferred room. The professionals also remove the old mattress and bed frame and properly dispose of it.

Customers have noted that their experience from White Glove delivery to their first sleep has been a true taste of luxury. The new Cloverlane lineup has been a crowd-favorite: "I have had my mattress for just over a week and immediately the quality of my sleep has improved (according to my watch) and I feel well rested."

About Cloverlane

At Cloverlane, sleep in much more than a basic need. To use, sleep is an art – because restorative rest has the power to truly transform you. Reach a new realm of rest and relaxation with the finest mattresses, frames, and beddings, Cloverlane is the luxury mattress brand from Resident, America's #1 mattress company. For more information visit https://www.cloverlane.com/.

About Resident Home

Resident Home is a fast-growing direct-to-consumer mattress, bedding, and home furnishing company with a passion to provide consumers with better choices when it comes to everyday home products. Their brands include Nectar, DreamCloud, Siena, Awara, and Cloverlane. Each brand holds unparalleled standards for quality, style, and value. For more information, visit https://www.residenthome.com/.

