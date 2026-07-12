Residential Elevators Announces Factory-Direct Expansion Into Nevada and Arizona, Focused on Best Aging-in-Place Home Elevator Solutions

Residential Elevators is expanding its factory-direct service model into Nevada and Arizona to provide homeowners with greater access to custom ho me elevator systems for aging in place.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residential Elevators, a family-owned manufacturer and installer of custom home elevators, announced the expansion of its factory-direct service model into Nevada and Arizona in 2026. The expansion is intended to better serve homeowners seeking one of the best home elevator systems for aging in place, providing accessibility and reliability.

Since more and more homeowners are looking for practical ways to prepare their homes for the future, accessibility is becoming an important consideration. Residential Elevators believes that a fully customized elevator designed around the homeowner can support independence and improve everyday comfort.

How Does the Expansion Support Homeowners Planning to Age in Place?

The expansion gives more homeowners direct access to Residential Elevators' factory-direct model for aging-in-place. The company's solutions can help improve accessibility and help homeowners maintain independence and continue enjoying every level of their home.

In addition to providing mobility between floors, a home elevator can offer greater peace of mind for homeowners planning to remain in their homes long term. According to Residential Elevators, home elevators can help reduce the daily strain associated with climbing stairs and make it easier to move groceries, laundry, luggage and other household items between levels. They can also provide a safer alternative to stairs, which remain one of the most common locations for household falls.

Accessibility is not one-size-fits-all for homeowners planning to age in place. Floor plans, mobility requirements and long-term goals can vary significantly from one household to another.

Unlike many providers that rely on multiple third parties throughout the process, Residential Elevators maintains oversight from the initial consultation through long-term service. This allows the company to customize every elevator to the homeowner's needs while maintaining consistent quality and safety standards throughout the project.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are common questions about Residential Elevators' aging-in-place home elevator solutions.

What makes Residential Elevators different from other home elevator companies?

Residential Elevators is one of the few companies that manages design, manufacturing, installation and service through a single organization. This integrated strategy gives the company greater control over quality, safety and customization.

Are Residential Elevators' products custom-built?

Yes, Residential Elevators designs every elevator around the homeowner's specific needs, preferences and available space. The company doesn't offer off-the-shelf elevator packages, which means each project is tailored to the home and the people who live there.

How can a home elevator help seniors remain in their homes longer?

Home elevators remove many of the accessibility challenges associated with multi-story living. They provide convenient access between floors to help homeowners maintain independence, reduce reliance on stairs and continue enjoying their homes as mobility needs change.

About Residential Elevators

Residential Elevators is a family-owned company that designs, manufactures, installs and services custom home elevators throughout the U.S. With two manufacturing facilities and tens of thousands of completed installations, the company provides personalized accessibility solutions built around the needs of homeowners, builders and architects. Residential Elevators offers Hydraulic and Traction elevator systems, custom-designed for every project to deliver comfort, mobility and lasting value.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Residential Elevators, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.residentialelevators.com/

SOURCE Residential Elevators