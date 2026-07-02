Residential Elevators Announces Thousands of Verified Residential Elevator Installations, Cementing Status as One of the Best Home Elevator Companies in Florida

Residential Elevators has completed thousands of verified residential elevator installations across Florida, which marks a major 2026 milestone. The achievement reinforces the company's position as one of the best home elevator companies in Florida through its factory-direct manufacturing and installation model.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residential Elevators, one of the leading home elevator companies in Florida, has announced a significant operational milestone, surpassing thousands of verified residential elevator installations across the state during Q2 2026. The milestone comes alongside the expanded adoption of the company's 2026 safety engineering updates, including factory-standard infrared light curtains and Automatic Rescue Devices (ARD), which are now incorporated into its residential elevator systems.

What Makes Residential Elevators Different From Other Home Elevator Companies in Florida?

Residential Elevators attributes much of its growth to a business model that differs from the traditional distributor model commonly used in the industry.

Instead of separating manufacturing, installation and service among multiple providers, the company manages those functions through a single organization. This factory-direct approach allows it to maintain oversight throughout the process, including design, production, installation and long-term support.

The company also emphasizes safety and engineering as part of its long-term strategy, most recently with the expanded adoption of infrared light curtains and ARD as factory-standard features. Built-in phone systems, adherence to applicable codes and ongoing involvement in industry standards also support the company's commitment to quality and homeowner safety.

Other distinguishing features include:

Factory-direct manufacturing, installation and service.

Company-employed installation teams and authorized dealer support.

Custom-built elevators designed around individual homeowners' needs.

Elevator capacities of up to 950 pounds and up to 15 square feet of usable space — the largest size and capacity permitted under the National Code.

Lifetime telephone customer assistance at no charge.

How Does Residential Elevators Customize Home Elevators for Different Homes and Lifestyles?

Customization is central to what Residential Elevators offers. The home elevator company in Florida designs each elevator around the homeowner's mobility requirements, architectural plans and design preferences.

Currently, Residential Elevators offers two elevator systems, including hydraulic elevators that operate using a piston-and-pump system and traction elevators that utilize a counterweight method. Both systems can be incorporated into new construction projects or retrofit installations, depending on the home's needs.

Homeowners can further personalize their elevators through a broad selection of styles. Available options include the Classic, Signature, Reserve, Vintage, Estate, Modern Farmhouse, Shaker, Stainless Steel and Vision Glass series. Moreover, customers can choose from different wood species, finishes, handrails, lighting configurations, gates and integrated operating panels. That means each elevator can complement the home's character and functional needs.

About Residential Elevators

Residential Elevators is a family-owned company founded in North Florida in 1996. The company designs, manufactures, installs and services custom home elevators through a factory-direct model focused on quality, safety and customer service. Offering both hydraulic and traction elevator systems, it provides customized solutions for homeowners seeking greater accessibility, comfort and modern living.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Residential Elevators, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.residentialelevators.com/

SOURCE Residential Elevators