Resilience Insurance Analytics Continues Streak of Expert Additions

On whether they plan to continue their current hiring strategy, Resilience COO Emily Rasmussen responded, "We're always in the market for senior expertise that's tailored to the perspective of our lender clients. Our role is to make hard things feel easy. We plan to continue our tradition of developing smart people who deliver that experience on every deal."

About Resilience Insurance Analytics

Resilience Insurance Analytics is an industry leading insurance risk consultant specialized in providing risk review services to clients engaged in commercial financings. Resilience consultants review over 5,000 transactions a year, from the nation's largest banks and financing institutions to its most niche and focused lenders. For more information visit www.resil-ins.com or contact Noel Josephs, [email protected].

