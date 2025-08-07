Resilience Insurance Analytics Continues Streak of Expert Additions

Laura Bosies joins as a Director in its Agency Consulting group.
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Resilience Insurance Analytics welcomed Laura Bosies as a Director in its Agency Consulting group, adding key lender-side expertise to a robust agency-side roster led by Executive Director Zuellen Moore. Bosies joins Resilience from her most recent position as Head of Agency Lending at Advocate Technologies, following twelve years as a Senior Vice President at Walker & Dunlop, where she managed pre-closing insurance operations for agency financings. Having spent the first half of her distinguished career at insurance carriers specialized in commercial property and liability coverage, she brings a strong foundation in underwritten risk to her strategic credit point of view.
Bosies' addition is part of a continuing hot streak of senior level experts pulling up roots to join the Resilience bench. In the last fourteen months they've added executive members such as Laura Smith, (former Berkadia, Newmark) as Senior Managing Director heading the Servicing Department, Cameron Bledsoe (former Credit Suisse, Atlas SP) as Senior Director of finance and strategy, and Matt Fontanesi (former EBI, AEI) as Senior Engineer leading their recently expanded quantitative risk division, a finance-focused group specialized in climate risk assessment, replacement cost valuation, and catastrophe modeling. In her new role as a Director, clients can expect to benefit from Bosies' rich understanding of insurance requirements and lender expectations to enhance recommended solutions, streamline transaction management processes, and deepen existing partnerships with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
On whether they plan to continue their current hiring strategy, Resilience COO Emily Rasmussen responded, "We're always in the market for senior expertise that's tailored to the perspective of our lender clients. Our role is to make hard things feel easy. We plan to continue our tradition of developing smart people who deliver that experience on every deal."
