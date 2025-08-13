Resin Rockers Nationally Ranks No. 2036 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List and No. 9 in Ohio, Celebrating National and Local Growth Milestones

"Being recognized by Inc. is more than a milestone—it's a testament to our team's drive and the incredible resin art community," said Mandy Hull, Founder and CEO of Resin Rockers. "Ranking in Ohio's top 10 highlights the loyalty of our customers and the power of creative entrepreneurship." Post this

"Being recognized by Inc. is more than a milestone—it's a testament to the heart and hustle of our team and the resin community," said Mandy Hull, Founder and CEO for Resin Rockers. "To rank among the top 10 fastest-growing companies in all of Ohio is an incredible honor. It speaks volumes about the loyalty of our customers, the strength of our team, and the power of creative entrepreneurship."

The Inc. 5000 list highlights companies that have demonstrated substantial growth over a three-year period, often with innovation, resilience, and community focus at their core. For Resin Rockers, that growth has been fueled by the combination of an expanding product line, strong presence in mass retailers, exceptional customer engagement, and a passion for uplifting independent creators.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue innovating, launching new products, and amplifying its impact within both the resin community and the broader crafting industry.

