Resin Rockers Nationally Ranks No. 2036 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List and No. 9 in Ohio, Celebrating National and Local Growth Milestones

CINCINNATI, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resin Rockers, a woman-owned industry leader in premium UV resin and epoxy resin art supplies, proudly announces its placement at No. 2036 on the National 2025 Inc. 5000 list, No. 35 in the Midwest region, and, notably, No. 9 in the state of Ohio. This honor recognizes Resin Rockers as one of the fastest-growing private companies both nationally and statewide, a remarkable milestone achieved in less than five years since its founding.
Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Resin Rockers has quickly become a trusted name in the resin art community. Known for its premium-quality products, community-driven mission, and unwavering support for small businesses and artisans, the company's rapid growth reflects a deep connection with creators and entrepreneurs across the country.
"Being recognized by Inc. is more than a milestone—it's a testament to the heart and hustle of our team and the resin community," said Mandy Hull, Founder and CEO for Resin Rockers. "To rank among the top 10 fastest-growing companies in all of Ohio is an incredible honor. It speaks volumes about the loyalty of our customers, the strength of our team, and the power of creative entrepreneurship."
The Inc. 5000 list highlights companies that have demonstrated substantial growth over a three-year period, often with innovation, resilience, and community focus at their core. For Resin Rockers, that growth has been fueled by the combination of an expanding product line, strong presence in mass retailers, exceptional customer engagement, and a passion for uplifting independent creators.
Looking ahead, the company plans to continue innovating, launching new products, and amplifying its impact within both the resin community and the broader crafting industry.
