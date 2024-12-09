Resistance Training Can Reduce Fatigue, Pain in Multiple Myeloma Patients, Roswell Park Team Shows

"Our findings illustrate that resistance training provides relief from symptoms like fatigue and pain, even for patients with bone disease," says Dr. Hillengass, Chief of Myeloma/Amyloidosis at Roswell Park and senior author on the new study. Post this

"Our findings illustrate that resistance training provides relief from symptoms like fatigue and pain, even for patients with bone disease," says Dr. Hillengass, Chief of Myeloma/Amyloidosis at Roswell Park and senior author on the new study. "Our work challenges the misconception that physical activity is too risky for people with multiple myeloma, and we hope that these findings will pave the way for more holistic approaches to cancer care."

This latest research builds on earlier work by Dr. Hillengass' team, who demonstrated that physical activity in multiple myeloma patients is not only safe, but also can improve immune health and physical function. The findings provide robust evidence of benefits gained by integrating personalized, supervised exercise regimens into cancer care, while emphasizing the need for ongoing research to sustain long-term improvements in patients' quality of life.

"Physical activity can support patient empowerment in important ways. Through supervised programs, we've seen measurable improvements that help patients achieve greater control of their health and well-being," adds Joseph, a researcher with Roswell Park's Department of Cancer Prevention & Control who will present the findings in an oral abstract presentation.

This research was made possible thanks to the dedication of patients, clinic staff, and support from the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

