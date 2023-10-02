Resistant AI partners with Instabase to offer customers document fraud detection

Martin Rehak, CEO and Founder of Resistant AI says, "We are proud to work with Instabase to offer a solution that enables customers to automate workflows while safeguarding against fraud." Tweet this

Martin Rehak, CEO and Founder of Resistant AI says, 'We are proud to work with Instabase to offer a solution that enables customers to automate workflows while safeguarding against fraud. Customers can feel secure knowing that they are using best-in-class technologies, from two companies that are committed to working together and integrating their product to address document fraud from end-to-end.'

Joe Ramieri, VP of GTM of Instabase says, 'Given the ethos of innovation that both Resistant AI and Instabase have built on, our customers can now leverage an additional layer of protection by validating document authenticity, and be armed with the right integrated toolkit to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving financial crime landscape.'

About Resistant AI

Founded in 2019, Resistant AI uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide identity forensic solutions that protect automated financial services from fraud and manipulation, including customer onboarding, AML, and existing fraud detection systems. The Resistant AI founding team has a deep background in machine learning, AI, and computer security with more than 15 years of experience applying AI in the computer security domain. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Index Ventures, Credo Ventures, Seedcamp, and several angel investors specializing in financial technology and security, Resistant AI is headquartered in Prague with offices in London and New York.

Find out more about Resistant AI: https://resistant.ai/

About Instabase

Instabase is an AI application platform that empowers anyone to transform complex, unstructured data into actionable insights using cutting-edge generative AI. Harness the power of any data that flows through your organization in any format, layout or language, including documents, PDFs, images, emails, spreadsheets, slides–even handwriting. Instabase streamlines manual processing, facilitates quicker, more informed decision making, and cultivates an ecosystem for developers to build and innovate the next generation of intelligent applications. Today, many of the world's largest financial institutions, insurance companies, governments, and enterprises rely on Instabase to automate their mission-critical business processes end-to-end. The business is backed by leading investors, such as Greylock Partners, NEA, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, K5, Original Capital, SC Ventures, and Glynn Capital.

Find out more about Instabase: https://instabase.com/

