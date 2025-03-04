ResNav Solutions Announces Appointment of Alex Hart as CEO

ResNav Solutions, a leading payroll data management and compliance software platform, and Founder Dan Shaughnessy, today announce the appointment of Alex Hart as Chief Executive Officer.

STONEHAM, Mass., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResNav Solutions, a leading payroll data management and compliance software platform, and Founder Dan Shaughnessy, today announce the appointment of Alex Hart as Chief Executive Officer. Dan remains a member of the Board of Directors and a significant shareholder in the Company. Aldor Delp, an experienced human resources and data management exec, has also joined the Board of Directors after assisting in the leadership transition.

ResNav helps thousands of employers keep their payroll data compliant and actionable. The ResNav solution enables companies switching payroll providers to maintain easy access to historical payroll data, providing better service to their employees, gaining valuable payroll insights, and ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations on a highly secure and scalable platform. Strattam Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led B2B technology companies, completed an investment in ResNav in 2024.

Alex Hart brings to ResNav extensive leadership experience in the payment, payroll, and human capital management software space. He was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Payscale, the leading provider of compensation data, software, and services. He previously led significant growth as CEO of 2Checkout (acquired by Verifone), Official Payments (acquired by ACI Worldwide), and Corillian (acquired by CheckFree, now a part of Fiserv). Alex also joins the Company's Board of Directors.

"ResNav is an innovative expert in data extraction, storage, and availability. It has focused on providing great solutions and building a great business, and that focus will continue as we scale the company to support more customers and to provide more solutions to our existing clients," said Alex Hart, ResNav CEO. "I am excited to build upon the success that Dan and his excellent team have achieved in delivering world class solutions to our partners and clients."

"Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our company," said Founder Dan Shaughnessy. "I am proud of the team that we have built and the industry-leading software products that we have delivered for clients, and I see more great things ahead for ResNav."

"With his extensive experience in scaling high-growth software and payment services companies, Alex brings a deep customer-first perspective to ResNav that uniquely positions him to drive innovations directly benefiting our customers," said Bob Morse, Managing Partner at Strattam Capital and member of ResNav's Board of Directors. "We're excited about what's next."

About ResNav

ResNav provides payroll and human resources solutions and services that allow clients to maintain easy and secure access to historical data that they need to stay compliant, to provide great support to their employees, and to focus on their core businesses. ResNav can reduce the time, cost, and complexity of data migration projects and maintain the compliance, security, and availability that are so critical to managing sensitive customer data. ResNav has developed a level of expertise that others find hard to replicate as efficiently or cost-effectively, allowing them to focus on the areas where they provide differentiated value to their customers. For more information about the ways that ResNav can help your company, please visit ResNav.com.

About Strattam

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process, to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.

