Resnick Roofing & Contracting Named Premier Authorized Contractor by Tando Composites for Greater Pittsburgh Region

"Our team is proud to offer Tando Composites, the premium composite cladding brand that helps us stand out in our market. We're all about natural looks and performance and Beach House Shake and TandoStone deliver on both." -- Adam Resnick, President, Resnick Roofing & Contracting. Post this

"Our new partnership with Resnick Roofing will provide the greater Pittsburgh market with innovative composite technology to fulfill the growing demand for the undeniable look of natural cedar shingles and simply the best way add stone to any project," said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. "We are very proud to partner with Resnick Roofing as their market leading position aligns perfectly with our leading brands."

Beach House Shake, the authentic composite shingle, provides the undeniable appearance of natural cedar shingles with realistic grain texture, saw cuts, and natural color variations. Its cutting-edge composite technology provides an unparalleled level of realism and architectural precision so that it will stay looking like the day it was installed for the life of the building.

TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, has the authentic look and feel of stone that homeowners desire. Available in Stacked Stone and Creek Ledgestone styles in a variety of nature-inspired colors and is perfect for creating an on-trend mixed material home exterior to complement any siding.

Click here to learn more about Beach House Shake and TandoStone. Click here to learn more about Resnick Roofing & Contracting.

About Resnick Roofing & Contracting

In business since 2006, Resnick Roofing & Contracting (RRC) has held the top position in the region in first-class client service by providing the best products, the best installation, and the best warranty in Roofing, Siding, and Roof-Integrated Solar. With locations in Gibsonia, PA, and McMurray, PA, Resnick Roofing & Contracting serves homeowners throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. The success of the company is attributed to its seven core values: Strong Work Ethic, Good Character, Initiative, Embracing Change, Balance & Family, and Caring Genuinely.

About Tando Composites

Tando, a brand of Derby Building Products, is the leader in composite exterior cladding with Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone. Backed by more than five decades of product innovation, Tando produces high performance products professionals. prefer and consumers demand. For more information on Beach House Shake or TandoStone, visit http://www.beachhouseshake.com or http://www.tandobp.com.

Media Contact

Maureen Murray, Tando Composites, (973) 713-7367, [email protected], http://www.tandobp.com

SOURCE Tando Composites