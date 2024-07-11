Resolute Science Receives Notice of Award for Initiation of Phase 2 of its $2.1 Million Fast Track NCI Grant to Advance First-in-Class Cancer Therapy

Resolute Science is developing a first-in-class, pan-cancer drug conjugate, RS-5, for treating soft tissue sarcomas (STS) and other solid tumors. Resolute's MAC-TAC platform is designed to deliver a variety of targeted cytotoxic payloads, radiopharmaceuticals and imaging agents deep into tumors.

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolute Science, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of pan-cancer therapeutics for the treatment of aggressive and hard-to-treat solid tumors, is pleased to announce the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has issued a Notice of Award for the Phase 2 portion of its Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant. This $2.1 million grant supports the advancement of Resolute's lead asset, RS-5, a novel synthetic, pan-cancer drug conjugate for treating soft tissue sarcomas (STS) and other aggressive, hard-to-treat solid tumors.

This NCI grant will enable Resolute to accelerate its IND-enabling activities as it advances RS-5 toward clinical trials. RS-5 is a first-in-class pan-cancer therapeutic leveraging the company's proprietary MAC-TAC (Macrophage Targeted Conjugate) drug-delivery technology platform. RS-5 demonstrates powerful anti-cancer efficacy across multiple CDX and PDX murine tumor models while being well-tolerated. This proof-of-concept data supports the continued development of RS-5 for soft tissue sarcomas and a broad range of solid tumors.

"We are grateful for the continued support from the NCI," said Faith H. Barnett, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Resolute Science. "These funds will allow us to continue translating MAC-TAC therapeutics toward the clinic. Our goal is to bring effective and safe therapeutics to cancer patients, particularly those with limited or no treatment options".

The MAC-TAC platform has broad functionality for the targeted delivery of various anti-cancer payloads to tumors, including cytotoxins and radioisotopes, as well as molecules for tumor visualization (e.g., MRI) and precise surgical resection (via fluorescein isothiocyanate [FITC] fluorescence).

Resolute targets a highly abundant non-cancerous cell population within tumors called TAMs (tumor-associated macrophages). These cells process MAC-TACs to deliver cytotoxic drugs to adjacent cancer cells. By targeting stable and non-dividing TAMs rather than rapidly dividing and mutating cancer cells, Resolute may avoid the resistance mechanisms intrinsic to targeting cancer cells, as seen with cancer cell-targeting therapeutics such as Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and small molecules.

About Resolute Science

Resolute Science is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of pan-cancer therapeutics for the treatment of aggressive and hard-to-treat solid tumors. By leveraging its proprietary MAC-TAC drug-delivery platform, Resolute is advancing a broad pipeline of first-in-class targeted cytotoxic payloads, radiopharmaceuticals and imaging agents. Its lead asset, RS-5, is undergoing IND-enabling studies, with two additional preclinical programs underway. Resolute Science's mission is to help people with cancer recover and return to their normal lives.

