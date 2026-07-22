Resolve and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Agentic Automation and Universal Orchestration for the Autonomous Enterprise

Partnership extends Resolve's unified AI platform and RITA, its agentic virtual agent, to regulated industries through Carahsoft's network of more than 10,000 resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve, the agentic automation and universal orchestration platform purpose-built for the autonomous enterprise, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership to extend Resolve's unified AI platform to regulated industries and the public sector. Carahsoft will serve as a primary distributor for Resolve, making the platform available through its established reseller network and government and commercial contract vehicles to organizations across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, state and local government, law enforcement, and enterprise.

Organizations that have deployed the Resolve platform have reduced ticket volume by up to 90%, achieved 70% ticket deflection within 90 days, cut ITSM total cost of ownership by up to 70%, and reduced mean time to resolution by 99%, from six minutes to four seconds.

Carahsoft's distribution network gives the healthcare systems, financial institutions, government agencies, manufacturers, and law enforcement organizations in its ecosystem a direct acquisition path to those outcomes.

"Every IT organization we work with is managing the same pressure: more infrastructure, more domains, more complexity, and the same expectation that operations run reliably at all times," said Dave Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Resolve. "Resolve is the only platform built to orchestrate automated outcomes across that entire operational surface from a single architecture. This partnership with Carahsoft puts that capability in front of every organization that needs it."

"The market now demands platforms that can demonstrate auditability, policy enforcement, and automated controls across their entire IT operations environment," said Alec Wyhs, Director and Head of Records and Information Management Technology at Carahsoft Technology Corp. "Resolve delivers the governance layer and end-to-end orchestration their compliance and AI roadmaps require. Carahsoft is well positioned to bring this to the regulated industries that depend on our network."

For more information, contact the Resolve team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or [email protected]. Schedule a demonstration of Resolve's platform here.

About Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Federal, State and Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations and Private Sector companies with IT products, services, and training through its partners and contracts. As the Master Government Aggregator® for its vendor, reseller, and integrator partners, Carahsoft delivers solutions across Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, FedRAMP, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, OSINT, Customer Experience, 5G, Quantum, and IoT/OT. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, Carahsoft's sales and marketing teams provide IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit www.carahsoft.com.

About Resolve

Resolve is redefining IT and network operations with an agentic automation and orchestration platform built for the autonomous enterprise. Its platform automates manual workflows to detect, diagnose, and resolve incidents before they impact the business. By transforming reactive workflows into proactive, self-healing systems, Resolve slashes ticket volume and alert noise by up to 90%, reduces MTTR from hours to minutes, and empowers IT teams to scale without increasing staff. Learn more at resolve.io.

Media Contact

Erin Anderson, Resolve, 1 9548175303, [email protected], https://resolve.io

Mary Lange, Carahsoft Technology Corp., 1 (703) 230-7434, [email protected], https://www.carahsoft.com/

SOURCE Resolve