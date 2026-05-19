Resolve and TekWurx Partner to Deliver Intelligent, Data-Driven IT Operations

The partnership helps IT teams turn operational visibility and intelligent automation into smarter service delivery.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve, the leader in intelligent automation and orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership with TekWurx, a UK-based provider of data-driven IT operations and discovery solutions. This partnership brings TekWurx's trusted data and operational insight together with Resolve's automation platform to help organizations reduce costs, lower risk, and improve service performance.

TekWurx has built a strong reputation for helping enterprises transform IT operations through effective discovery, automated service mapping, and ITSM tooling. By combining this foundation with Resolve's automation and orchestration capabilities, customers can move beyond inefficient asset discovery to contextual and continually trusted service delivery.

Together, Resolve and TekWurx empower organizations to act on operational data in real time.

"Our mission at TekWurx is to reduce cost, lower risk, and improve operational performance for our customers," said Nik Dimmock, CEO & Co-Founder of TekWurx. "Our partnership with Resolve is a key step in delivering on that, allowing us to combine trusted data with intelligent automation to prevent issues, accelerate resolution, and drive measurable improvements across IT operations."

"This partnership reflects a shared focus on helping customers turn insight into action," said Dave Hawkins, CEO of Resolve. "TekWurx brings tremendous expertise in asset and discovery, and when paired with Resolve's automation platform, organizations can move faster from detection to resolution. The result is a stronger foundation for scaling IT services."

Through this partnership, customers can expect:

Faster incident detection and response through integrated data and automation

Reduced operational costs by eliminating manual, repetitive workflows

Improved service performance and CMDB data reliability

Greater efficiency for service desk and network operations teams

This collaboration marks an important step in enabling organizations to transition from reactive operations to proactive, data-driven service delivery.

For more information:

Erin Anderson

[email protected]

Media Contact

Erin Anderson, Resolve, 1 9548175305, [email protected], https://resolve.io

SOURCE Resolve