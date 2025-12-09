Resolve Appoints Dave Hawkins as Chief Executive Officer

Resolve, the leader in agentic IT automation and orchestration, today announced the appointment of Dave Hawkins as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hawkins brings deep experience leading technology companies through high-growth transformations and operational turnarounds. His appointment signals the next phase of Resolve's strategy to scale adoption of Zero Ticket™ IT, an operating model that replaces manual, ticket-centric workflows with proactive, autonomous IT operations.

Resolve, a leader in agentic automation and orchestration, today announced the appointment of Dave Hawkins as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hawkins brings deep experience leading technology companies through high-growth transformations. His appointment marks the next phase of Resolve's strategy to expand the adoption of agentic AI and orchestration in order to accelerate delivery of autonomous operations for global enterprises.

Hawkins brings a long track record of leading technology companies through growth and transition, steering several companies to successful exits and working with premier PE firms such as Insight Partners, K-1 Capital, and Goldman Sachs.

"Dave brings the right growth and leadership experience to help guide Resolve through a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Thomas Krane, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Enterprises are shifting rapidly toward automation-first operating models. Resolve has the platform, the AI agents, and the market momentum to lead this transformation. Dave's track record of scaling companies, building leadership teams, and driving disciplined growth will accelerate Resolve's impact globally."

"Resolve has the right vision and the right technology to help enterprise IT, HR and operations teams increase productivity, enhance employee experience, and reduce operational costs," said Dave Hawkins. "I'm energized to work with this team to scale our platform, expand our partner ecosystem, and automate the work that holds enterprises back."

As part of this leadership transition, Sean Heuer, who previously served as Resolve's CEO, has been appointed Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Heuer will deepen customer relationships and ensure Resolve's platform continues to deliver exceptional value that transforms operational economics.

Under Hawkins' leadership, Resolve will deepen its focus on customer outcomes and advance the adoption of agentic AI and orchestration to help enterprises achieve autonomous operations.

About Resolve

Resolve is redefining IT and network operations with an agentic automation and orchestration platform built for the autonomous enterprise. Its platform automates manual workflows to detect, diagnose, and resolve incidents before they impact the business. By transforming reactive workflows into proactive, self-healing systems, Resolve slashes ticket volume and alert noise by up to 90%, reduces MTTR from hours to minutes, and empowers IT teams to scale without increasing staff. Learn more at resolve.io

