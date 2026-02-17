Resolve Appoints Len Jessen as Chief Sales Officer to Accelerate Its Autonomous Enterprise Vision

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve, the leader in agentic AI and intelligent orchestration for IT and business operations, today announced the appointment of Len Jessen as Chief Sales Officer. Jessen will lead Resolve's global go-to-market strategy, with a focus on scaling enterprise adoption of agentic automation and expanding strategic channel partnerships.

Resolve is building the autonomous enterprise, where requests and issues are resolved without human intervention. Jessen's background in scaling early-stage and high-growth software companies directly supports that mission. He brings decades of experience driving predictable revenue, expanding margins, and aligning complex technical solutions to business outcomes.

"Len understands what it takes to turn powerful technology into measurable business value," said Dave Hawkins, CEO of Resolve. "He has consistently built disciplined sales organizations that deliver results. His experience with agentic AI, enterprise automation, and partner-led growth makes him the right leader to scale Resolve's impact."

Jessen joins Resolve after holding senior sales and partner channel leadership roles across enterprise SaaS, AI, analytics, and automation companies. Most recently, he served as Head of Strategic Partnerships at Espressive, where he led go-to-market execution with global system integrators and managed service providers. He has also held senior sales leadership positions at Sisense, Agilence, Metrics That Matter, Peoplefluent, and Skillsoft.

"Resolve is solving one of the most critical problems for organizations today," said Len Jessen, Chief Sales Officer at Resolve. "Back office teams are overwhelmed by tickets, alerts, and manual work that adds no strategic value. Resolve delivers true autonomy by combining agentic AI with end-to-end orchestration. I'm excited to scale our go-to-market motion and help enterprises move faster toward the autonomous enterprise."

As Chief Sales Officer, Jessen will oversee Resolve's direct sales, channel strategy, and partner ecosystem, driving growth while helping customers reduce operational friction, improve margins, and redeploy talent to higher-value work through agentic automation and orchestration.

About Resolve

Resolve is redefining IT and network operations with an agentic automation and orchestration platform built for the autonomous enterprise. Its platform automates manual workflows to detect, diagnose, and resolve incidents before they impact the business. By transforming reactive workflows into proactive, self-healing systems, Resolve reduces ticket volume and alert noise by up to 90%, cuts MTTR from hours to minutes, and enables IT teams to scale without increasing staff. Learn more at resolve.io.

