Resolve Named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™: AI Solutions for ITSM, 2026

Recognition highlights Resolve's leadership in agentic AI, enterprise orchestration, and autonomous IT operations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve today announced it has been named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™: AI Solutions for ITSM, 2026. The designation recognizes Resolve's agentic AI platform for helping enterprises automate and orchestrate IT operations while accelerating autonomous issue resolution.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates leading AI Solutions for ITSM vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. Resolve was recognized for its unified platform that combines AI agents, workflow orchestration, and intelligent automation to help organizations improve service delivery, reduce operational complexity, and resolve issues faster.

As enterprises look to modernize IT operations and reduce manual work, Resolve enables autonomous resolution across IT service management, infrastructure, cloud, network, and business operations. Its Agentic Resolution Fabric unifies AI-powered Knowledge, Automation, and Assist Agents into a single platform that detects, diagnoses, and resolves issues with minimal human intervention. By combining agentic AI with enterprise orchestration, Resolve helps organizations reduce ticket volume, lower MTTR, decrease ITSM costs, and accelerate their journey toward Zero Ticket IT.

"Organizations are moving beyond isolated automation toward autonomous operations powered by AI agents that understand intent, orchestrate work across the enterprise, and resolve issues with minimal human intervention," said Dave Hawkins, CEO of Resolve. "Being recognized as a Leader by QKS Group reinforces our vision for the Autonomous Enterprise and our commitment to helping customers eliminate repetitive work, accelerate resolution, and free IT teams to focus on higher-value initiatives."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, technology innovation, competitive positioning, and customer impact to help organizations evaluate AI solutions for IT service management. The research recognizes vendors that demonstrate differentiated capabilities and deliver measurable business value.

"Resolve's strategy aligns with evolving ITSM priorities through the integration of AI agents, workflow orchestration, and automation within a unified platform, supporting end-to-end incident resolution and service fulfillment across complex IT environments," said Gaurav Kumar, Analyst at QKS Group.

The full QKS Group SPARK Matrix™: AI Solutions for ITSM, 2026 report is available from QKS Group.

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About Resolve

Resolve is redefining IT and network operations with an agentic automation and orchestration platform built for the autonomous enterprise. Its platform automates manual workflows to detect, diagnose, and resolve requests and incidents before they impact the business. By transforming reactive workflows into proactive, self-healing systems, Resolve slashes ticket volume and alert noise by up to 90%, reduces MTTR from hours to minutes, and empowers IT teams to scale without increasing staff. Learn more at resolve.io.

Media Contact

Erin Anderson, Resolve, 1 (954) 817 - 5305, [email protected], https://resolve.io

SOURCE Resolve