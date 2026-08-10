Resolve Named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

Company continues to be recognized as the only vendor recognized as a Visionary for two consecutive years.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve, the leader in agentic automation and orchestration for enterprise IT, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms for its Resolve Actions platform. This recognition marks the second consecutive year Resolve has been positioned as the only Visionary.

Resolve believes this reinforces the company's commitment to helping enterprises transition from traditional automation to autonomous operations because of its continued innovation in agentic AI and orchestration.

"Enterprise IT has reached an inflection point," said Dave Hawkins, CEO of Resolve. "Organizations no longer want disconnected automation tools that simply execute workflows. They need intelligent systems that can understand context, make decisions, orchestrate actions across the enterprise, and continuously improve. We believe this recognition validates our vision for agentic automation and universal orchestration for the enterprise."

According to the Gartner report, Resolve's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision are recognized.

Resolve continues to advance enterprise automation through innovations including:

The Agentic Resolution Fabric, which unifies Knowledge, Automation, and Assist agents into a single intelligent platform.

Native conversational and agentic AI capabilities integrated throughout the platform.

Thousands of production-ready automation components and hundreds of enterprise integrations.

End-to-end orchestration across ITSM, infrastructure, cloud, networking, security, and business systems.

Enterprise governance for AI-driven automation through centralized controls and auditability.

Download the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP) here.

The Gartner disclaimers must be above your own disclaimer/ about us section.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Resolve

Resolve is redefining IT and network operations with an agentic automation and orchestration platform built for the autonomous enterprise. Its platform automates manual workflows to detect, diagnose, and resolve requests and incidents before they impact the business. By transforming reactive workflows into proactive, self-healing systems, Resolve slashes ticket volume and alert noise by up to 90%, reduces MTTR from hours to minutes, and empowers IT teams to scale without increasing staff. Learn more at resolve.io.

Media Contact

Erin Anderson, Resolve, 1 9548175305, [email protected], https://resolve.io

SOURCE Resolve