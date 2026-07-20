Resolve Named as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools

We think Recognition supports Resolve's vision for autonomous infrastructure operations powered by agentic AI and end-to-end orchestration

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve, a leader in agentic automation and orchestration for enterprise IT, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools.

The Gartner report states "the infrastructure automation and orchestration (IA&O) tools market as enabling investments for I&O teams to design, implement and operate infrastructure effectively and efficiently. Delivery is provided either as stand-alone services or as a part of IPE capabilities (see How to Develop Infrastructure Platform Engineering Teams). These services include automated infrastructure delivery and operations across a hybrid infrastructure, including on-premises, colocation, edge, public and private cloud topologies, and AI infrastructure."

"Our vision has always been to eliminate repetitive operational work so IT teams can focus on innovation," said Dave Hawkins, CEO of Resolve. "As enterprises face growing infrastructure complexity and increasing pressure to deliver faster, organizations need intelligent orchestration that can understand context, make decisions, and execute work across the entire technology ecosystem. We believe our recognition in this Market Guide validates the direction the market is taking and the value Resolve delivers to customers pursuing autonomous operations."

Resolve enables organizations to automate and orchestrate infrastructure delivery and operations across hybrid environments through a unified platform that combines AI agents, workflow orchestration, and deep integrations across enterprise IT systems.

Key capabilities include:

End-to-end orchestration across infrastructure, cloud, networking, security, ITSM, and business systems

Agentic AI that understands requests, reasons through complex workflows, and initiates autonomous actions

Intelligent automation that reduces manual effort, accelerates infrastructure provisioning, and improves operational consistency

Support for platform engineering initiatives through reusable, policy-driven automation and self-service capabilities

Thousands of prebuilt automations and hundreds of integrations that accelerate time to value

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI infrastructure, platform engineering, and automation-first operating models, Resolve continues to expand its platform to help customers reduce operational complexity while improving speed, governance, and resilience.

To learn more about Resolve's agentic automation platform, visit resolve.io.

Gartner Report, Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools, By Chris Saunderson, Daniel Betts, etc., July 2026.

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Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Resolve

Resolve is redefining IT and network operations with an agentic automation and orchestration platform built for the autonomous enterprise. Its platform automates manual workflows to detect, diagnose, and resolve incidents before they impact the business. By transforming reactive workflows into proactive, self-healing systems, Resolve slashes ticket volume and alert noise by up to 90%, reduces MTTR from hours to minutes, and empowers IT teams to scale without increasing staff. Learn more at resolve.io.

Media Contact

Erin Anderson, Resolve, 1 954-817-5305, [email protected], https://resolve.io

SOURCE Resolve