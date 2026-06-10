Resolve Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2026 IT Service Management (ITSM) Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Resolve has been recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group 2026 IT Service Management (ITSM) Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment, highlighting the company's innovative approach to autonomous resolution and agentic IT operations. Powered by its Agentic Resolution Fabric, Resolve combines AI agents, automation, and orchestration to autonomously detect, diagnose, and resolve service requests and operational issues across the enterprise, helping organizations reduce ticket volumes by up to 90% while improving operational efficiency. The recognition reflects a broader industry shift from traditional ticket management toward outcome-driven service delivery, as enterprises increasingly adopt AI to automate repetitive work, accelerate resolution times, and advance toward a Zero Ticket IT future.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve, the leader in Agentic Orchestration and Autonomous IT Operations, today announced its recognition as a Major Contender in the Everest Group IT Service Management (ITSM) Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. The placement underscores growing market recognition of Resolve's differentiated approach to IT service management, centered on autonomous resolution, orchestration, and ticket elimination rather than traditional ticket management.

"Traditional ITSM platforms were designed to manage tickets more efficiently," said Dave Hawkins, CEO at Resolve. "Resolve was built for a different future. Our mission is to eliminate unnecessary tickets altogether through autonomous resolution. We believe this recognition validates a growing market shift from ticket management to outcome management."

Resolve's platform combines AI agents, automation, and orchestration to autonomously resolve service requests and operational issues across the enterprise. The platform's Agentic Resolution Fabric coordinates agents to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues without human intervention. This approach enables organizations to reduce ticket volumes by up to 90%, automate repetitive work, and significantly improve operational efficiency.

The recognition comes at a time when CIOs are increasingly focused on improving operating margins, increasing productivity, and leveraging AI to transform service delivery. Industry research shows AI and GenAI remain among the highest-priority investment areas for technology leaders as they seek to drive efficiency and business outcomes.

Unlike conventional ITSM platforms that require organizations to purchase and maintain extensive ticketing infrastructure, Resolve operates as an intelligent resolution layer across the existing IT ecosystem. The platform integrates with leading ITSM, infrastructure, cloud, network, and collaboration technologies to orchestrate end-to-end resolution workflows while reducing reliance on manual ticket handling.

For more information about Resolve and its Autonomous Enterprise vision, visit resolve.io.

About Resolve

Resolve is the leader in agentic automation and orchestration for Autonomous IT Operations. The Resolve platform enables organizations to autonomously detect, diagnose, and resolve incidents while orchestrating workflows across IT, HR, and business operations. Through its Agentic Resolution Fabric, Resolve helps enterprises reduce ticket volume, automate repetitive work, accelerate resolution times, and advance their journey toward Zero Ticket IT.

Media Contact

Erin Anderson, Resolve, 1 954-8175305, [email protected], resolve.io

SOURCE Resolve