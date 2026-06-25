Resolve Recognized in The Infrastructure Automation Platforms Landscape, Q2 2026

To Resolve, the Recognition Reflects its Focus on Infrastructure Orchestration, Configuration Management, and Intent-Driven Automation

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve, the leader in agentic automation and orchestration for autonomous IT operations, today announced its inclusion in The Infrastructure Automation Platforms Landscape, Q2 2026, a Forrester report.

The report comes at a pivotal moment for infrastructure and operations teams. Resolve sees this shift as the foundation of the Autonomous Enterprise, where infrastructure detects, diagnoses, and resolves issues on its own.

These capabilities are core building blocks for teams moving beyond isolated scripts and point tools toward coordinated, autonomous operations across infrastructure, applications, and the workflows that connect them.

"Enterprises need intelligent systems that can understand intent, coordinate actions across domains, and resolve issues autonomously," said Dave Hawkins, CEO of Resolve. "We believe our inclusion in this report reflects the growing importance of agentic automation and orchestration in modern infrastructure operations."

Resolve's Agentic Resolution Fabric orchestrates actions across infrastructure, cloud, network, security, and IT service ecosystems, reducing manual effort while improving operational resilience.

Across production environments, Resolve customers use the platform to:

Automate up to 80% of operational alerts

Reduce mean time to resolution from hours to minutes

Orchestrate remediation across hybrid infrastructure, cloud, and network environments from a single platform

Replace manual runbooks and reduce configuration drift through autonomous, policy-aware execution

Resolve's Automation Agents execute remediation directly against infrastructure, resolving incidents across network, cloud, and compute environments without human intervention. By combining detection, diagnosis, and orchestrated action, the platform turns reactive infrastructure operations into proactive, self-healing systems.

For more information about Resolve and its Autonomous Enterprise vision, visit resolve.io.

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About Resolve

Resolve is redefining IT and network operations with an agentic automation and orchestration platform built for the autonomous enterprise. Its platform automates manual workflows to detect, diagnose, and resolve incidents before they impact the business. By transforming reactive workflows into proactive, self-healing systems, Resolve slashes ticket volume and alert noise by up to 90%, reduces MTTR from hours to minutes, and empowers IT teams to scale without increasing staff. Learn more at resolve.io.

Media Contact

Erin Anderson, Resolve, 1 9548175305, [email protected], https://resolve.io

SOURCE Resolve