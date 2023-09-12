Resolve Systems Earns Security ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security

"Resolve works nonstop to preserve the confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of our invaluable information assets, and this certification reflects that effort." Tweet this

The ISO/IEC is the cornerstone for establishing, implementing, and enhancing ISMS with a commitment to comprehensive risk management. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is designed to seamlessly adapt to organizations of all sizes and sectors, and the standard equips enterprises to proactively identify, assess, and counteract security threats, preserving the confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of invaluable information assets.

"Information security is something we take very seriously here at Resolve, and we're grateful for the ISO and IEC's recognition. We're also proud of the entire Resolve team for exercising best practices in risk management," Resolve Systems CEO Sean Heuer said. "Resolve works nonstop to preserve the confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of our invaluable information assets, and this certification reflects that effort."

As most are aware, the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification benefits Resolve's clients and customers, and ensures Resolve maintains a robust data security framework, which instills trust in how Resolve handles sensitive information. Clients and customers will benefit from Resolve's reduced risks, uninterrupted services, compliance, secure collaboration, and efficient incident response.

This certification underscores the company's commitment to safeguarding data and provides a competitive edge, fostering stronger client relationships.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve's solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Organizations use Resolve to automate IT operations, service management, network operations, cloud operations, and enable Centers of Excellence to orchestrate enterprise-wide automation. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies. Learn more at resolve.io, follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Joanna Swartwood, Resolve Systems, 1 8582201711, [email protected], www.resolve.io

SOURCE Resolve Systems