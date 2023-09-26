Resolve Systems Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for I&O Automation, 2023 Report

"The power of Resolve reaches way beyond the platform itself and includes a development tool to create and produce new, complex, and intelligent solutions, enabling more problems to be settled in a very comprehensive manner with end-to-end automation." Tweet this

"Here at Resolve we're grateful to Gartner's recognition, and we believe the innovation we provide in IT process automation and orchestration echoes what the Hype Cycle is all about: 'Automation is key to transforming the capabilities that infrastructure and operations teams deliver as organizations pursue greater value, agility and efficiency."" Sean Heuer, CEO of Resolve said. "The power of Resolve reaches way beyond the platform itself and includes a development tool to create and produce new, complex, and intelligent solutions, enabling more problems to be settled in a very comprehensive manner with end-to-end automation."

As part of the Gartner Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2023 report, Gartner said, "By 2025, 70% of organizations will complement continuous delivery of applications with continuous infrastructure automation to improve business agility, which is a significant increase from fewer than 20% in 2021."

According to the report, "Automation is the engine that accelerates delivery of value. I&O leaders must view automation as a core capability that optimizes performance and enables velocity and efficiency as they embrace the overarching trends of programmable infrastructure, hybrid infrastructure and platform approaches to operations." Resolve's IT automation and orchestration platform is purpose-built for IT to enable cross-enterprise automation over multiple existing systems, under one technology-agnostic orchestrator. Resolve's approach starts with automations already in place and strategically builds on to them, helping organizations align automation initiatives to business outcomes, promoting growth and continued return on investment (ROI).

*Gartner, Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2023, Chris Saunderson, Cameron Haight, 14 July 2023

