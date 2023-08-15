Resolve Systems Strengthens Leadership with New Executive-Level Appointments

"Ari knows the industry and the products inside and out, and his passion for Resolve and its customers couldn't be greater. And John's track record of creating and developing SaaS platforms, and overseeing product development from start to finish make him ideal for the role." Tweet this

Stowe has collected extensive knowledge in product management, product development, and leadership over his 18-year career, including senior product management roles at Ivanti and Omnicell before joining Resolve in March 2022. He presents demonstrated success in business transformation from guiding innovative, customized solutions. He has consistently driven Resolve to meet its objectives by navigating emerging technologies and advancing innovation across multiple product lines.

"I'm excited for this opportunity and what's ahead for Resolve," Stowe said. "We really practice empathy and tailor to customers' individual needs. We take pride in seeing them succeed, and we stand behind empowering organizational productivity and efficiency to drive their businesses forward with out-of-the-box IT automation solutions."

Stowe is a graduate of the University of Central Florida where he received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Stowe also earned an associate's degree from the University of North Florida. He lives in Denver, Colo. with his wife and their three Australian Shepards.

Gorham, since 2011, has worked extensively with software development, including roles at ZOLL Medical Corporation, Ivanti, Cherwell Software, and Phreesia. He has spearheaded countless, successful projects for these companies and implemented strategies that decreased costs and increased revenue. John demonstrates strong interpersonal skills that have enabled him to mentor others and identify new potentials.

"Resolve in the last year has helped top telco, high-tech, retail, managed services and more increase efficiency and drive productivity to a greater level," Gorham said. "Engineering is a huge piece of that, and I'm eager to advance our software and offerings to make a difference for customers and their futures."

Gorham earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Dakota State University, and now lives near Denver, Colo., where he is a father of three children.

